AsiaSF 25th Anniversary

AsiaSF, the groundbreaking restaurant, club, and cabaret supporting the AAPI transgender community, celebrated its 25th Anniversary recently. The Gay Gourmet for the San Francisco Bay Times, David Landis, was among those who attended.

He captured the following clips during the special evening, which was on April 13, 2023.

“Dreamgirls”

“Love Like This”

Here are some other memorable moments from the celebration showing, among others, AsiaSF founder Larry Hashbarger holding the mayoral proclamation, State Senator Scott Wiener, former State Senator Mark Leno, and other management, staff, and performers from AsiaSF.

Credit for all images: Beto Lopez/David Perry & Associates, Inc.