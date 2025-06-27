At the Center of It All: The Heart of The Movement

By Mark Leno–

As a founding member of The SF LGBT Center, I’ve had the honor of watching this organization grow from a bold dream into a firmly established beacon of hope. Over the years, it has become a place that offers care, connection, and community to hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ+ people. That kind of transformation doesn’t happen on its own. It takes the vision and dedication of someone like Rebecca Rolfe.

Rebecca has led the SF LGBT Center for 22 years. Her impact is immeasurable.

Rebecca Rolfe announcing her retirement

after 22 years with the SF LGBT Center

SF LGBT CENTER

When she joined the Center as Deputy Director in 2003, the organization was just one year old. It was a fragile time, full of uncertainty. Even then, Rebecca brought clarity, tenacity, and a deep commitment to the work. By the time she stepped into the Executive Director role in 2007, she had already helped guide the Center through significant financial challenges. She played a pivotal role in stabilizing the organization and creating the foundation it needed to survive.

Over the last two decades, Rebecca led the Center’s growth with vision and care. Under her stewardship, the Center expanded its programming to reflect the shifting needs of the community. She spearheaded the development of new services, including employment and financial programs, housing resources, arts and culture initiatives, and dedicated support for youth and trans communities—several of which were the first of their kind in the nation. In 2017, she led a major capital remodel that cemented the Center’s Market Street building as a prominent city landmark and expanded its role as a true multi-service hub for innovative, community-rooted programming.

Rebecca Rolfe

Rafael Mandelman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, put it best, “Rebecca is a little bit like the mayor of our queer community. And that means she hears all the problems, all the criticisms, all the anxieties. And she, even through the toughest of times, just kept pushing forward—pushing all of us forward.”

Throughout all of this, Rebecca never lost sight of what matters most—the people who walked through the Center’s doors every day and their laughter, tears, and deep connections made within its walls. These are the everyday moments of joy, hope, and struggle that define who we are.

Rebecca Rolfe and Mark Leno at a Board Members Reunion (2024)

SF LGBT CENTER

Honey Mahogany, Executive Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives, shared, “Rebecca has shown tremendous strength. A strength that comes from leading with community in mind, focusing on some of the most marginalized in our community. That work is super important right now, in this moment that we are in.”

These are incredibly challenging times. LGBTQ+ people across the country—especially trans people—are facing grave threats to their rights and safety. In moments like this, we need leaders who show up without hesitation. Rebecca has always done that. She’s reminded us how to stay grounded, support one another, and move forward with purpose amid the most trying of times.

SF Pride 2004 Grand Marshal Rebecca Rolfe and her wife

Photo by Rink

Jen Valles, Deputy Director of the SF LGBT Center, echoed this sentiment: “Rebecca has really led from a place that shows the power of community, ensuring that this institution is here and as strong as possible, so that we can all come together and see what we can create with each other.”

When I talk to others about the Center, I often ask: Do you even want to imagine San Francisco without it?

Because we can’t take it for granted. What we’ve built here is extraordinary. It’s ours to protect and nurture. And none of this would be possible without Rebecca. Because of her, we’re in a stronger position to carry the work forward for generations of LGBTQ+ people to come.

Rebecca Rolfe and friends at the Divas

& Drinks Pride Kickoff Party (2024)

Photo by Rink



Lance Toma, CEO of the San Francisco Community Health Center, said it beautifully:“She leads with heart, with justice, and with such brilliance. And I just look forward to what she does next, because we’re not going to let her go from our movement, from the work that still needs to be done here in this city.”

I know I speak for so many in our community when I say thank you, Rebecca. Thank you for showing us what’s possible when you lead with sheer love—for your decades of unwavering dedication, grit, and tireless effort to build a world where LGBTQ+ people can truly thrive.

Mark Leno, who co-chaired a committee dedicated to establishing The SF LGBT Center and was critical to its founding, is a former San Francisco Supervisor, California State Assemblymember, and State Senator.

Published on June 26, 2025