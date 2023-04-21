Attend a GGBA Make Contact to Build Your Business and Personal Networks

The GGBA’s ongoing Make Contact series is one of the most successful Bay Area LGBTQ networking events, and is now well into its fourth decade. The events provide an opportunity to meet likeminded small business owners, build your supplier diversity pipeline, and to build community.
The events often highlight a particular industry. Past Make Contacts, for example, have spotlighted real estate, hospitality, construction, financial services, HR/ERG/health services, business services, marketing, and more. Added features may include member roundtables, observation of important local events, and new member orientations.
Now that the events are held in person again, following the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, they take place in particular host company sites. On April 11, for example, The Body Gods in Potrero Hill hosted the Make Contact. This trusted platform for health & fitness pros provided a warm and welcoming space to gather.
Annually, the GGBA hosts a Mega Make Contact. This year’s event, on May 9 from 6 pm–8 pm, will coincide with Small Business Week. Additional information will soon be announced about this event, but in the meantime, be sure to save the date. Whether you are looking to promote your business, connect with likeminded other professionals, meet new allies and members of the LGBTQ community, or to achieve other goals, the Mega Make Contact and all of the Make Contact events are always worthwhile.
For a listing of upcoming GGBA events, including those in the Make Contact series, see the calendar on this page as well as https://tinyurl.com/jju4ztwm
Tuesday, April 25
GGBA April Board of Directors Meeting
Virtual via Zoom
5:30 pm–7:30 pm
Once a month, these fearless volunteers, aka the Board of Directors, come together as one unit to continue GGBA’s mission to serve the LGBTQ+ Small Business Community of the San Francisco Bay Area.
https://tinyurl.com/376ekkex
Thursday, April 27
A Second Opinion Matters: Another Look at the Employee Retention Tax Credit
Virtual via Zoom
5 pm
Take advantage of this free webinar, presented by GGBA member and partner, Sequoia Lending, sponsored in partnership with PG&E. It could mean money in the bank for your business!
Many business owners have probably heard that they don’t qualify for the Employee Retention Tax Credit. That is not necessarily true. Learn how getting a second opinion at qualifying for the Employee Retention Tax Credit could put money back into your pocket.
Tuesday, May 9
GGBA Mega Make Contact
6 pm–8 pm
Save the date! Details to be announced soon.
https://tinyurl.com/2p8ypwwd
Thursday, May 18; Thursday, August 24; Thursday, November 9
Chase for Business Presents: LGBTQ+ Business Certification & Readiness Series
Please join Chase for Business’ free series in partnership with the Golden Gate Business Association. Together, we will deliver curated business readiness courses quarterly to help LGBTQ+ businesses grow and scale. They will be presented at different locations around the Bay Area. Register for one or two or all of them!
They will be hybrid events. Register for the Remote option of the session(s) you want to attend. You will be emailed the remote access link before the day of the course.
Golden Gate Business Association
Published on April 20, 2023
