Bansi, a Handsome Lynx Point Siamese, and Bundle-of-Joy Bobbin

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Bansi is a handsome 5-year-old Lynx Point Siamese who recently lost his longtime home through no fault of his own. As a reserved gentleman, Bansi responds to gentle pets and slow blinks. He is ready for a quiet new home to relax and unwind in and is looking for a patient, cat-savvy adopter to bond with. Could it be you?

Bobbin is a 1-year-old, 45-pound bundle of joy who loves people and other dogs! Once a shy pup, he has blossomed in his foster home while recovering from an autoimmune skin condition and is now thriving. Playful and silly, he grabs a squeaky toy to “talk” when excited and would love a dog sibling to romp with. Bobbin is great on leash, crate-trained (with a little protest), and is a pro at napping after adventures—just watch out for his sneaky counter-surfing skills!

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Published on March 13, 2025