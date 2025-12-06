Bay Area Holiday Trees With LGBTQ+ Significance

The World Tree of Hope is the most prominent LGBTQ+-related holiday tree in the Bay Area, and possibly in the world. It is not the only local holiday tree, however, with queer community significance.





Castro Holiday Tree

The Castro Merchants each year present the Castro Holiday Tree at Bank of America Plaza, 501 Castro Street. This year’s lighting ceremony took place on December 1. (See more about that in this issue of the San Francisco Bay Times.) The tree adds a festive note to the district and is meant to strengthen community bonds and uplift the spirits of both visitors and business owners.

https://castromerchants.com/

The Tree Twins

“Jingle” and “Tingle,” The Tree Twins, are married couple Michael Morris and David Sweeney. By day, they respectively work as an art director and financial manager. Each December, they dress in fanciful, brightly-lit holiday tree attire to spread seasonal cheer throughout San Francisco. Their costumes are elaborate and may feature LED lights, candy-cane striped lights, and sometimes oversized sunglasses and heels.

https://www.thetreetwins.com/

The Legacy of Tom & Jerry’s 65-Foot Pine Tree

For decades, the late Tomas Jesse Taylor and Jerome Goldstein, M.D., affectionately known as Tom & Jerry, opened their sprawling home at 3650 21st Street to the public during the holiday season. There, visitors would find Santa Claus greeting children and handing out treats alongside giant mechanical toys, choirs, and much more. The star attraction was the 65-foot tree that the couple would decorate each year via a forklift. The tree was originally purchased at Cost Plus and grew rapidly each year, like Jack’s beanstalk from the fairytale. While Tom & Jerry are no longer with us and the tree is no longer a public attraction, the memory of their magical display lives on.

https://bit.ly/4p85rfw

Home and Business Displays Throughout the Castro

The holiday trees at Castro businesses such as Orphan Andy’s and Cliff’s Variety help keep the season bright, as do the lovingly decorated homes throughout the Castro, Noe Valley, and in Oakland’s Lakeshore LGBTQ District. And here’s to all the residents of streets with organized light displays who add celebratory LGBTQ+ decorations. For all of us who have felt like the inhabitants of the “Island of Misfit Toys” featured in the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Rankin/Bass 1964 special, they and all the LGBTQ+-related holiday trees and displays foster a sense of value and belonging.

Published on December 4, 2025