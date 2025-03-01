Black History, Queer Resistance, and the Audacity of Possibility

By Joshua Smith–

As we mark Black History Month, I am reminded of the proud and long tradition of Black leadership at San Francisco Pride. This is no footnote to history—it is a testament to resilience, to the audacity of possibility, and to the Black leaders who have made our movement what it is today, and who ensure that Pride remains a place of resistance as much as celebration.

When I accepted the role as President of San Francisco Pride last October, I did so knowing that I stood on the shoulders of the Black queer pioneers who came before me. Ken Jones, an African American president of Pride, fought tirelessly for equity, justice, and community empowerment. His legacy continues in the Ken Jones Awards, given to those individuals who, like him, exemplify the spirit of courage and activism.

I also think of Calvin Gipson, another Black leader who served as President of San Francisco Pride. Nearly 25 years ago, Calvin wasn’t satisfied with the status quo. He pushed for greater representation from the community and for Pride to be more than a single event—to be an ongoing conversation that truly reflected the diverse voices of our people. His leadership created different stages and spaces at Pride that celebrated different cultural identities so that Black and Brown communities had their own stages.

Ken Jones

Calvin Gibson

It is in the same tradition that we celebrate 25 years of the Soul of Pride Stage, an institution of Black life, Black joy, and Black resistance founded by Lisa Williams, at San Francisco Pride. This stage—cultivated, fostered, and led by African American community members—has been a haven for artists, activists, and dreamers. It is a testament to what can happen when we will not be erased, when we demand to be visible, and when we make our own space within a movement that has not always had room for us.

San Francisco Pride has also been shaped by leaders like Williams, a mentor, a visionary, and someone who has worked in nearly every role at Pride over the years. She has worked to ensure that Black voices remain at the forefront of the conversation. More recently, Mayor Carolyn Wysinger, one of our past presidents, brought her own energy and dedication to expanding Pride’s reach and impact—just as she now brings that same leadership to public office in El Cerrito.

These names, these legacies, remind us that we did not arrive here alone. Pride is not just about looking forward; it is also about remembering where we have been and honoring those who paved the way.

Joshua Smith spoke at The Academy SF on Feburary 21 during the annual “Honoring LGBTQ+ Black Women Leaders” Divas & Drinks event.

The Politics of Resistance and the Power of Joy

We cannot escape the realities of our time. We are witnessing today a wave of assaults on LGBTQ+ rights and Black communities, with over 200 executive orders from conservative legislators across the country, many designed to roll back our progress. This is no coincidence, but a strategy, what has been called a “shock doctrine”—taking advantage of upheaval to implement drastic, backward policies that leave the public stunned and disoriented while communities scramble to organize and fight back.

But this is nothing new for Black people. We have endured centuries of systemic oppression, erasure, and policy designed to take away our power. And yet, in spite of all of it, we have not only survived but thrived.

That’s why Black queer joy is resistance.

We love, we dance, we celebrate—not despite the barriers in front of us, but in defiance of them. Black joy, Black boy joy, Black girl joy, Black them joy—all of it is resistance. This is what Black History Month is to me. It is a time to recognize that, even in oppression, we are still here.

Lisa Williams

Pride as a Space for Collective Action

Now, more than ever, Pride must be more than an event; it must be a movement. A movement that listens to the people, that grows, that diversifies, that never forgets where it came from.

We must fight for policies that save Black trans lives, that ensure our youth have safe spaces, that address systemic racism within LGBTQ+ spaces. We must continue to build coalitions between communities, because our freedom is tied up in one another.

San Francisco Pride is committed to that work. We are grounded in unity and in building a world of profound belonging. That means ensuring that Pride remains accessible, intersectional, and community-driven by those who are represented. It means keeping the voices of those most marginalized at the center—our Black and Brown siblings, our trans community, our elders, our youth.

As we move forward, let us honor the audacity of possibility. Let us take strength from those who have come before us and struggle towards a future where Black queer people are not just included but celebrated, elevated, and safe.

Pride is protest. Pride is resistance. Pride is joy.

Joshua Smith is the President of San Francisco Pride.

Published on February 27, 2025