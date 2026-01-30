Building a Stronger and More Connected and Visible LGBTQ+ Business Community

By Aaron Boot-Haury—
2026 is off to a fantastic start at the Golden Gate Business Association, and I could not be more excited about the momentum we are seeing across our community.
We kicked off the year with a very successful January Make Contact event, welcoming more than 15 first-time attendees and debuting a refreshed format that included a short educational session and a structured networking activity, in addition to our traditional mix-and-mingle. The response was incredibly positive, and it was wonderful to see so many new faces building connections with long-time members. A heartfelt thank-you to New York Life for hosting us in their beautiful new event space and for being such strong partners to the LGBTQ+ business community.
Looking ahead, we are thrilled to bring our February Make Contact to the Queer Arts Center in Oakland, where we will celebrate Black History Month and highlight several LGBTQ+ organizations in Oakland that intentionally uplift and honor the many intersecting identities held within our community. As the GGBA continues to expand its East Bay presence, we are excited to deepen relationships with local partners and create more opportunities for connection, visibility, and collaboration throughout the region.
February will also mark the debut of our new Business Education Series, launching on February 25. These programs are designed to provide practical tools, expert insights, and real-world strategies to help our members grow and protect their businesses.
Education has long been a core part of our mission, and we are excited to offer even more ways for members to learn from one another and from trusted community partners. If you think our members would benefit from your professional expertise in one of these sessions, we’d love to hear from you!
Behind the scenes, there is also a great deal of exciting work underway. We have completed a refreshed mission and vision for the GGBA and have begun working with a design firm to update our visual identity. Soon, we will also be launching work on a brand-new website. Along with these updates, members can look forward to a new membership directory format, additional tools and resources, and increased opportunities to showcase their businesses and events. There is a lot to be excited about, and we look forward to sharing more in the months ahead.
This month, I also want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to our Board of Directors. Over the past 18 months, we have been actively re-envisioning the future of the GGBA, and that work has only been possible because of the dedication and passion of this team. For those who may not be aware, the GGBA Board currently also serves as the organization’s volunteer staff, in addition to running their own businesses or working in demanding professional roles. We are grateful to now be at a point in our journey where we can once again begin to contract out some of our operational needs. The commitment of this group has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am deeply thankful for the leadership, creativity, and energy they bring to this organization.
Together, we are building an even stronger, more connected, and more visible LGBTQ+ business community across the Bay Area. Thank you for being part of this journey, and I look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming events.
Aaron Boot-Haury (he/him) is the President and CEO of the Golden Gate Business Association.
Published on January 29, 2026
