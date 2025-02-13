Business Grants and More to Empower LGBTQ+ Black Women

“In our world, divide and conquer must become define and empower.”

—Audre Lorde

The great poet and activist Audre Lorde (1934–1992) often spoke about the importance of self-definition and self-empowerment. Regarding the former, she said, “If I didn’t define myself for myself, I would be crunched into other people’s fantasies for me and eaten alive.”

In her case, she did not just identify with one group, but instead described herself as a Black, lesbian, political activist, feminist, poet, mother, and more. As many of us know, this takes courage, work, and self-confidence because one group—let’s say, a church that you were raised in, or even your relatives—might not always fully embrace all of your identities. Even LGBTQ+ social groups might not always be the most welcoming, depending on the other members.

As Lorde also indicates, there are sadly a lot of users out there—often individuals who grew up with advantages, have big egos and believe they are superior to others, are narcissistic, and lack empathy. If you don’t conform yourself to their vision of you that meets their needs, you might be labeled a “perpetual victim” and dismissed. Because such individuals often have “charisma” and exude confidence, at least according to some, they can remain in positions of influence. This is even being evidenced now at the federal level, with the new presidential administration seemingly doing everything possible to roll back the clock on racial justice gains over the past decades.

With many of us pushed to our raw limits for various reasons, it is time to heed Lorde’s well-earned advice to better define and empower ourselves as much as possible.

Strengthen Your Network

No one can do it alone, and often self-definition gains clarity from social experiences. Here in the Bay Area, we are at least lucky to have numerous well-established organizations with a strong Black LGBTQ+ women presence. The East Bay Community Foundation has a Directory of Black-led Organizations that can be searched by keywords, city, county, and even budget size. Check it out at: https://bit.ly/4jTdGKg

Another recommendation is to join the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), the world’s first LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce. The board emphasizes diversity, and current President Nancy Geenen is a very skilled leader with an impressive background. Her business Flexability is one of the most respected in terms of DEI strategy and implementation. To learn more about the GGBA and to join: https://www.ggba.com

Better yet, consider joining the board of a favorite nonprofit. Many leaders, such as El Cerrito Mayor Carolyn Wysinger, got their start on boards. Wysinger was the President of SF Pride, which is often seeking new board members. The GGBA also has had openings on their board.

Follow the DJ

A frequent question heard around the Bay Area is: Where can I meet other Black queer women? Often the response is to go to Mango at El Rio. The legendary party with a strong queer women of color draw has been going on for decades and happens every 4th Saturday from 2–8 pm. The next one will be on February 22. Lead DJ Olga T also has a new monthly event called EUPHORIA at The Academy SF. The next one will be on March 7

Mark your calendar for Soul of Pride events taking place this June. Consider signing up to volunteer, perform, or become a sponsor.

The San Francisco Bay Times is co-presenting a new event at Catch French Bistro in the Castro called Mimosa that highlights musician and DJ Dr. Dee Spencer, who among her many achievements founded the Jazz Studies program at San Francisco State University. The next Mimosa will take place on March 9 (https://catchfrenchbistro.com/).

To find out about other new or existing parties and other social events that might be of interest, it helps to follow popular DJs such as:

DJs Kim & Black: https://bit.ly/4gwA5u3

DJ Emancipation: https://bit.ly/4jMIwnP

DJ Christie James: https://bit.ly/4gEB2jT

DJ Lady Ryan: https://bit.ly/4gxU6jS

Performer and DJ Aima the Dreamer: https://bit.ly/40THTjG

and too many others to mention here!

For more of a splurge, consider going on an Olivia trip. The Coral Jubilee Caribbean Cruise next month, for example, has a great lineup of DJs and performers. This special cruise will be celebrating 35 years of Olivia Travel. For more information on this and other Olivia cruises: https://www.olivia.com/

Apply for a Business Grant

Getting back to business, entrepreneurs will find that there are dozens of grants offering free money and that are geared toward Black women and those in the LGBTQ+ community. Fundera compiled an extensive list that includes:

HerRise Microgrant Program:

A program of the Yva Jourdan Foundation, HerRise Microgrants awards $1000 per month to a woman-owned business, with many awardees being women of color.

Wish Local Empowerment Program Grant:

Black business owners can receive grants of $500–$2000, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

The Amber Grant Foundation:

$10,000 is awarded three times monthly to female entrepreneurs by this foundation.

The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) Growth Grants:

Up to $4000 is awarded to entrepreneurs and microbusinesses.

Santander’s Cultivate Small Business:

Specifically for early-stage entrepreneurs in the food industry, this program focuses on women, immigrant, and BIPOC-owned businesses.

Feed the Soul’s Restaurant Business Development Program:

Another program for food businesses, this one targets people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, seniors, and additional marginalized groups. The awards include not only a financial stipend but also six months of consultations and educational training. The application cycle is now open and runs through April 15, 2025.

For the complete list of business grants for Black women, go to: https://bit.ly/4jSi5Nv

LGBTQ+ Certification

Did you know that more than 160 corporations, including Wells Fargo, PG&E, and BART, now recognize certified LGBT-owned businesses as part of their diverse and inclusive supply chains? With a membership tailored to Bay Area LGBTQ+ business owners, the GGBA has guided over 100 members to national certification as NGLCC LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBE).

Despite the rhetoric emanating from The White House, there are still many benefits to LGBTQ+ business certification. If you are a business owner and are not yet certified, learn more and consider applying at https://bit.ly/4hsL2hH

Pay It Forward and Gain Inspiration From Others

This Black History Month, take time to learn about Black LGBTQ trailblazers, past and present, such as Lorde, Wysinger, Marsha P. Johnson, Barbara Smith, Alice Walker, Imani Rupert-Gordon, Brittney Griner, and many more. The organization Sister-to-Sister has an inspiring series of archived TED Talks and other free resources: https://bit.ly/4hwjUhy

Finally, we invite you to the annual San Francisco Bay Times-produced event at The Academy SF honoring Black LGBTQ+ women leaders and allies. This year’s celebration will take place on February 21 from 6–10 pm. We hope to see you there! To reserve your spot, go to:

Empowering LGBTQ+ Black Women & Allies

