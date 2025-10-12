California Can Lead on Offshore Wind, But Only If Communities Are at the Table

By Catherine Stefani –

As Washington retreats from environmental justice, California has a chance to show what real clean energy leadership looks like.

Offshore wind is a powerful tool in our climate arsenal. It has the potential to deliver reliable, zero-carbon electricity to millions of homes in California, while creating tens of thousands of high-quality, union jobs. But for offshore wind to succeed, it must be built on a foundation of trust and inclusion. Communities need to be engaged from the beginning.

Many communities in the Bay Area and across the state are already feeling the impact of federal rollbacks on clean energy and equity priorities. Recent cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental justice grants have taken away vital resources from communities that rely on them to fight pollution and prepare for climate change. San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, which I represent, are some of the most vulnerable places in the state when it comes to sea level rise. As these rollbacks continue, California has the responsibility to lead.

Assemblymember Stefani and other new members of the California State Assembly in Sacramento on September 11, 2025

I approach this work not only as a legislator, but also as a parent. My daughter is in high school, and she reminds me every day why this fight matters. Before I left for Sacramento, she gave me one simple instruction: “Do your part on environmental issues. Help save the Earth.” I promised her I would.

That promise is what led me to introduce Assembly Bill 1417. This bill is about making sure that California’s offshore wind development is not just fast and ambitious, but also fair and inclusive. AB 1417 takes an important step toward building a clean energy future that lifts up the communities most affected by climate change and most impacted by this growing industry.

The bill increases transparency around voluntary donations from offshore wind developers and helps the state plan to match those resources through existing programs. It ensures a clear, public way for developers to support local communities and prepares the state to meet them with meaningful investment.

AB 1417 is also about setting the right precedent. If California wants to lead on offshore wind, we must also lead on how we involve and support local communities. That means building a strong foundation for early and ongoing participation by Tribal Nations, frontline neighborhoods, and those most directly affected. We cannot wait until construction is underway to bring these voices to the table.

The economic opportunity is enormous. Offshore wind has the potential to generate up to 65,000 high-quality jobs across California. More than 70 different professions will be needed to build and maintain the infrastructure. This means long-term careers in construction, manufacturing, marine services, engineering, operations, and more that can support families and bring long-term economic benefits to communities.

But we have to make sure those benefits are shared. AB 1417 helps lay the groundwork by creating transparency around investments in community capacity. It helps align both private and public resources with the real needs of the people who live near proposed projects.

Offshore wind could power 25 million California homes with clean electricity. It can reduce our dependence on polluting fossil fuels, strengthen our energy grid, and bring real investment to the places that need it most.

But none of that will happen without careful, community-centered planning. That is exactly what AB 1417 is designed to deliver, which is why it is crucial for Governor Newsom to sign it into law. At a time when federal leadership on environmental justice is fading, California has a responsibility to lead. We have the chance to shape offshore wind, not just in terms of energy output, but in a way that reflects our values and puts communities first.

Assemblymember Catherine Stefani represents California’s 19th Assembly District, which encompasses the West Side of San Francisco and Northern San Mateo County.

Catherine’s Corner

Published on October 9, 2025