California Democratic Party 2026 State Convention

Photos by Louise “Lou” Fischer—

The California Democratic Party 2026 State Convention took place February 20–22 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. It is the premier gathering of Democratic leaders, elected officials, activists, organizers, and community members from across the state. The annual convention brings together voices from every region of California to shape the future of the party and advance shared priorities.

Notable this year was the endorsement of State Senator Scott Wiener for Congress. He is running for the seat currently held by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. Conversely, the Party declined to endorse any candidate for California governor. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) received the highest number of delegate votes (24%), but that was far from the required 60% threshold to secure the endorsement.

Former San Francisco Bay Times columnist and current PAC Committee member of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club Louise “Lou” Fischer was among those who attended the convention, held just days before President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on February 24. All eyes are now on the 2026 midterm elections, which will be on November 3.

Thomas Li, President of the Edwin M. Lee Asian Pacific Democratic Club

Rusty Hicks, California Democratic

Party Chair

State Senator Scott Wiener with Assemblymembers Catherine Stefani and Matt Haney

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who is a candidate for lieutenant governor,

and supporters

Protestors outside of the California Democratic Party 2026 State Convention displaying a

banner supporting gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Congressional candidate State Senator Scott Wiener and a team of volunteer supporters



Published on February 26, 2026