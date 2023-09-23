Calle 24 – Fiesta de las Américas

Saturday, September 16, was a day of celebrating Latinx culture and heritage at the annual Calle 24, Fiesta de las Américas held in San Francisco’s Mission District on 24th Street between Bryant and South Van Ness Avenue.

LGBT community member Erick Arguello, who is the current President of the Calle 24 leadership council, along with his volunteer colleagues, the organization’s staff, and supporters, presented a full lineup of activities including live music, folkloric dance, a lowriders exhibit, local food vendors, merchandise and information booths, a youth zone, and more.

San Francisco Bay Times volunteer coordinator Juan R. Davila connected with Arguello, and had an opportunity to photograph scenes during the five-hour event.



To learn more about Calle 24 (Latino Cultural District) and its year-round events and services: http://www.calle24sf.org















Published on September 21, 2023