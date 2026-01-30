Cam #5 of the Castro Street Cam to Launch During Castro Theatre Community Opening Weekend

The Castro Street Cam system began in 2017 as a community education service, making it possible for viewers anywhere in the world to see the vibrant Castro neighborhood and know that it is here to visit and enjoy. The existing four cameras provide views of Castro Street with its rainbow flags and rainbow crosswalks, Jane Warner Plaza, and Harvey Milk Plaza. On February 7, 2026, Cam #5 will be added to the system, providing views of The Castro Theatre. The launch of Cam #5 coincides with the Community Opening Weekend of the theatre following its two-year closure for restoration and renovation.

The San Francisco Bay Times owns and operates the Castro Street Cam with the support of community partners such as Cliff’s Variety, Orphan Andy’s, and SoulCycle. Terry Asten Bennett, the General Manager of Cliff’s, said about the Castro Street Cam: “It is an amazing way for people all over the world to take a peek at the Castro anytime, day or night. How many times have we all wished we could be here when something happens? The heart of the Castro is where our community comes together to protest, to celebrate, to rejoice, and to cry. Now the Castro is just a click away.”

The Castro Street Cam has brought the Castro neighborhood to the world in the way that comparable systems highlight New York’s Times Square, New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, Rome’s Trevi Fountain, and other noted locations across the globe.

Donna Sachet

Gary Virginia

Kippy Marks

Castro Pub Crawl to Celebrate Cam #5’s Launch

To celebrate the launch of Cam #5, there will be a pub crawl in the Castro on February 7 from 4–7 pm, just ahead of D’Arcy’s Drag + Disco at The Castro Theatre during the community opening weekend. The pub crawl will be led by drag legend and Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and former San Francisco Pride president and Mr. SF Leather Gary Virginia, who is also the President and Founder of Krewe de Kinque. Providing music along the way will be the “King of Strings” and Bay Times columnist Kippy Marks. Stops will include Lookout, Rikki’s, Twin Peaks Tavern, 440 Castro, and a photo op in front of The Castro Theatre.

RSVP for the pub crawl at publisher@sfbaytimes.com or by phoning 415-601-2113 To view the Castro Street Cam at any time, visit: https://sfbaytimes.com/castro-street-cam/

Published on January 29, 2026