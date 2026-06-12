Candlelight Vigil on National HIV Long-Term Survivors Day

A candlelight vigil took place on June 5, 2026, at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco to honor the memory of those who have passed due to HIV/AIDS. The vigil, part of Seven Day in June: Health is Primary and on National HIV Long-Term Survivors Day, also recognized the leadership that San Francisco has played in building up successful models of HIV prevention and care, and called for protecting the legacy of these investments. It additionally celebrated the many long-term HIV survivors and other leaders who continue to push the LGBTQ+ rights movement forward.

San Francisco Bay Times columnist Joanie Juster, San Francisco Community Health Center CEO Lance Toma, Vince Crisostomo of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, members of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and numerous others participated in the vigil and program that followed. Similar vigils also took place in other cities nationwide.





Pride Season 2026

Published on June 11, 2026