Carnivale 2026 at Grace Cathedral

Photos by Drew Altizer and Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography

Grace Cathedral’s annual fundraising gala Carnivale, this year entitled “Noite de Carnaval: A Celebration of Joy,” took place on the evening of February 13, 2026. The event was inspired by Brazil’s Carnival, which began on the same evening in cities such as Rio de Janeiro.

For the San Francisco festivities at the cathedral, the pews were removed and the expansive space was transformed for a Previa do Carnaval cocktail party. This was followed by music, dance, and spectacle, then a dinner with live auction, and The Late Night Revelry, which lasted until midnight. More than 450 guests enjoyed the event, with many dancing the Samba well into the night.

An online auction also was held, with experiences including a private tasting and tour at ADAMVS winery, San Francisco Symphony tickets, a uniquely Grace experience of a private movie night for 25 in the cathedral, and much more. https://bit.ly/3NhspTY











Published on March 12, 2026