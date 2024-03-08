Castro Farmers’ Market Will Return for the Season on April 3, 2024

The seasonal return of the Castro Farmers’ Market will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with Northern California’s freshest fruits and vegetables, live music, and a lively atmosphere for customers not just in the heart of the Castro but also in the Duboce Triangle, Eureka Valley, Corona Heights, and Lower Haight neighborhoods—and any others who enjoy coming to this convivial market.

This season marks the 15th year of the Castro Farmers’ Market on Noe Street! It is a well-loved and strongly supported community event that brings many San Franciscans from different neighborhoods together on a weekly basis. It has an uplifting atmosphere and is where many people habitually do their weekly food shopping and visit with the vendors as well as with neighborhood friends.

The market, located on Noe Street between Market and Beaver, will be open every Wednesday from 3 pm to 7 pm, and will run through November 20. The entire Castro community is invited to join the opening day ceremonies that will be emceed by drag legend and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. Terry Asten Bennet will speak for the Castro Merchants followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 pm by Sachet to conclude the festivities. Acoustic guitar maestro Andy Drake will entertain the assembled group.

More than a dozen California farmers and other local food producers will be selling their products at the market on opening day. Mia Simmans, manager of the Castro Farmers’ Market, said, “We are looking forward to kicking off the season with a bang. We have a lot of great things planned and we will offer a terrific selection of California-grown produce.”

The market, which is sponsored by the Castro Merchants, provides a convenient way to support local California farmers. This season, the market will welcome several new producers, as well as favorite producers from past seasons. These local farms will offer a constantly changing variety of seasonal California produce, including tasty vegetables, juicy strawberries and citrus, and fresh eggs. In addition, the market will feature locally grown cut flowers, artisan cheeses, local grass-fed meat, fresh seafood, honey, delicious locally made bakery items, and prepared gourmet foods. The market will have everything you need to check off your food needs for the week.

Based in Concord, CA, the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association is a nonprofit organization that establishes and operates community-supported certified farmers’ markets and other direct marketing outlets throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. All PCFMA farmers’ markets accept WIC-FMNP (Woman, Infants, and Children Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program) coupons and CalFresh EBT.

https://www.pcfma.org/

Published on March 7, 2024