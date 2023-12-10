Castro Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

PHOTO BY SISTER ROMA

Terry Asten Bennett, President of Castro Merchants, began the 2023 Castro Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony with a rousing welcome that introduced emcee Donna Sachet. Mayor London Breed also spoke and expressed how important the Castro is for San Francisco, saying, “We are not going to allow someone else to define our city!” She acknowledged that the turnout for this year’s ceremony was excellent.

Additional speakers for the event, held at the Bank of America Plaza near the intersection of 18th and Castro Streets, included California State Senator Scott Wiener and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who declared Sachet to be First Lady of the Castro for Life. He thanked the local business associations, city agencies including the San Francisco Police Department, and the volunteers of Castro Community on Patrol.

PHOTO BY RINK PHOTO BY LAWRENCE WU

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

Sister Roma and Sister Bella Donna Summer blessed the tree. Sachet led a carol singalong and Santa arrived to push the “button” to turn on the lights, illuminating the 2023 Castro Holiday Tree. The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band also performed.

Watch the entire ceremony on Outlook Video’s YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/ypsvsac2

PHOTO BY RINK

Published on December 7, 2023