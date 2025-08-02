Castro Night Market Thrives

Photos by Rink

Following a blockbuster turnout for its June event during Pride Month, the Castro Night Market once again drew a large crowd that filled the streets on Friday evening, July 18, 2025.

With “Circus” as its theme for July, the event featured performances by a lineup of artists that included Hunter the Juggler, Opera Paralléle, The Lonely Parrots, and more. DJ sets were presented by DJ Omar and DJ Paul Goodyear. The event also included go-go dancers, acrobats, caricatures, tarot readings, clowns, and art installations by local artists.

San Francisco Bay Times’ team member Juan Davila coordinated a free photo booth with gift bags for children. Bay Times co-publisher Betty Sullivan’s family members Elizabeth and Callie Herren, visiting from Orlando, joined Davila at the booth.

The Castro Merchants Association, sponsor of the Castro Night Market, has expressed thanks to FunCheapSF (https://sf.funcheap.com/) for naming the Castro Night Market as one of its “Most Popular Events” for Summer 2025.

Upcoming Castro Night Markets will take place on August 15, September 19, and October 17. https://castronightmarket.com/















San Francisco’s Changing Queer Nightlife

Published on July 31, 2025