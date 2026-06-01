Castro Street Cam Captures Before and After Hit-and-Run Crash, Including Running Suspect

Video still from San Francisco Bay Times Castro Street Cam footage showing hit-and-run suspect running down Castro Street and in front of Walgreens security guards.

The San Francisco Bay Times Castro Street Cam on May 31, 2026, captured footage just before and after a hit-and-run accident, including the car’s movements prior to the crash and the driver subsequently fleeing the scene. The crash, which took place around 1:45 am, destroyed the parklet of Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar and the front of Café Mystique.

Cam 1 footage shows people enjoying the evening on Castro Street and their reaction when the crash occurs. Cam 2 captured the suspect’s car making a right hand turn from 18th Street onto Castro Street. People on the street react when the crash occurs. The suspect then runs down Castro Street, past Walgreens security guards, and continues on 18th.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but the incident has many calling for more patrols in the Castro, particularly at night and now that it is Pride Month.

The 24/7 livestreaming Castro Street Cam system consists of five cameras showing views of Castro Street, Harvey Milk Plaza, Jane Warner Plaza, and The Castro Theatre. It is not a security camera nor affiliated with a security system. Its five cameras are carefully positioned to show the overall landscape, similar to systems highlighting other landmark neighborhoods such as Pier 39 in San Francisco, NYC’s Times Square, and New Orleans’ Bourbon Street.