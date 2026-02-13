Castro Street Cam Pub Crawl Celebrating the Launch of Cam #5 Highlighting The Castro Theatre

To celebrate the launch of a new camera for the Castro Street Cam—Cam #5 highlighting the newly reopened Castro Theatre—the first ever Castro Street Cam Pub Crawl was held on February 7, 2026, during the theater’s Community Opening weekend. Co-led by “The First Lady of the Castro” and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and Krewe de Kinque founder and former SF Pride president Gary Virginia, the event drew dozens of participants and featured music by “The King of Strings,” Kippy Marks, who is also a Bay Times columnist.





The event began at Lookout before the group, including Bay Times co-publishers Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas and radiantly attired volunteer coordinator Juan Davila, made their way to Rikki’s. There, all of the guests were treated to a round of drinks by Dina Novarr, whose column brings tales of cocktails and selected venues in every issue of the Bay Times.

Buoyed by Kippy’s music, the group next traveled to Twin Peaks Tavern, where locals and tourists alike joined in on the fun and toasting. At Jane Warner Plaza, Davila leapt onto a concrete planter and performed for happy onlookers who were also enjoying the music.

Next, the group stopped in front of The Castro Theatre to wave for viewers watching the Cam #5 livestream. Tourists from Germany at a nearby table waved too! The group acknowledged and thanked John Herren, the Bay Times webmaster and technology director, who was operating Cam #5 from his remote location.

Stopping traffic on Castro Street, the group made their way to their final stop at 440 Castro, where trays of menu favorites from La Méditeranée and pizzas contributed by Marcello’s were enjoyed with much appreciation. Traversing the pub crawl’s route to multiple locations guaranteed that spirits were high and appetites were raging.

Thanks to all who supported the Bay Times and the new Castro Street Cam #5 project through their participation. You can check out Cam #5 and the other Cams of the 24/7 livestreaming Castro Street Cam at https://sfbaytimes.com/castro-street-cam/





Castro Street Cam

Published on February 12, 2026