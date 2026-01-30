Castro Theatre Community Opening to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of the Castro Community Benefit District

The February 6, 2026, Community Opening of the Castro Theatre will mark the 20th anniversary of the Castro Community Benefit District (Castro CBD) with a showing of the 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Billed as “a little bit of a show, a little bit of a party,” the evening will be co-emceed by Sister Roma and Dirty Carol, and is scheduled to include the San Francisco Pride Band, Donna Sachet, D’Arcy Drollinger, Bebe Sweetbriar, Mercedez Mundro, Manny Yekutiel, and others.

The fundraiser for the Castro CBD will mark the first time that the theater has opened its doors to the public since 2024. The film will be shown via a richly-colored 35 mm version that will capture its nostalgia and that is difficult to replicate digitally. This now classic LGBTQ+ movie first premiered at The Castro Theatre on Friday, April 13, 1994, with director Stephan Elliot present for the world premiere screening. Its wide release saw the film become a surprise global success, receiving predominantly positive reviews and establishing itself as one of the first major-studio movies to bring queer themes to a mainstream audience. The incredible and unforgettable costumes in the film also garnered an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

The film’s enduring legacy has inspired countless drag performers worldwide and led to a stage musical adaptation. A sequel, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 2, is currently in production. Filming for the sequel included scenes with the late Terrence Stamp reprising his role as Bernadette shortly before his passing. The film’s cinematic legacy lives on, and its influence on LGBTQ+ entertainment can be seen to this day in television shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and HBO’s We’re Here, as well as the popular musical Kinky Boots.

Guests coming to the February 6 fundraiser are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a fabulous drag costume contest, with prizes “awarded to those who serve the best looks and embody the spirit of Priscilla.”

About the Castro Community Benefit District

Recognizing the need to strengthen and sustain the Castro neighborhood, local community leaders and property owners formed the Castro CBD as an all-volunteer group during the 2005/2006 fiscal year. It has since evolved into an influential, established non-profit run by an appointed Executive Director and an elected Board of Directors consisting of residents, community activists, business representatives, and property owners. Andera Aiello has been the ED since 2009, and before that worked as a grant writer for the organization. Patrick Sahagun of the Castro Street Chevron recently retired from the board, making Aiello the longest-serving individual at the non-profit.

Funds raised through a special property tax assessment in the Castro/Upper Market area are used to finance a wide variety of services including daily sidewalk cleaning and graffiti removal, a streetscape improvement plan, a business attraction campaign, enhanced safety services, support of community festivals and special events, and beautification of the district.

Donations are always needed, however, to strengthen the many services that the Castro CBD provides. They have real impact. For the period between July 1, 2024–June 30, 2025, their teams:

Kept the streets clean & safe.

– Collected 227,375 pounds of trash;

– Removed 7,746 instances of graffiti;

– Disposed of 1,010 needles and 11,692 hazardous items.

Provided compassionate outreach.

– Deployed 4 Community Ambassadors on the streets 7 days/week 12 hours/day;

– Administered Narcan 13 times, preventing fatal overdoses;

– Secured $415,000 in renewed city grants to sustain outreach services.

Strengthened community pride & connection.

– Painted the LGBTQ+ Intersex Progress Pride mural in Jane Warner Plaza;

– Coordinated waste management for the Castro Street Fair;

– Supported the Harvey Milk Plaza redesign, set to break ground later this year;

– Coordinated landscaping on 16th Street;

– Hosted the Castro Car Wash raising over $5,000 while bringing joy to the streets.

Helped promote economic vitality.

– Worked with merchants to support local businesses and reduce vacancies;

– Delivered beautification and activation projects throughout the district.

This was all just in a single year! There will therefore be much to celebrate on February 6 for the Castro CBD 20th anniversary and the Castro Theatre Community Opening. You can also make a direct donation to support the organization at https://castrocbd.org/donate/

The Castro Theatre – A Community Opening

Published on January 29, 2026