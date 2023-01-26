Castro Walk with Supervisor Rafael Mandelman

Photos by Rink

On Friday, January 20, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, accompanied by his aide Jackie Thornhill, made his way along Market Street on a walk from Church to Noe Streets. The tradition of walking visits by San Francisco supervisors dates back to the1970s, according to San Francisco Bay Times lead photographer Rink.

Mandelman stopped to talk with business owners and their staff members and to hear their thoughts about issues affecting small businesses and their residential neighbors. Among the concerns addressed were street cleanliness; vacant storefronts; individuals experiencing homelessness sleeping on the street; crime including broken windows, shoplifting, and petty theft; and up and downswings in daily sales.

Published on January 26, 2023