Celebrate Intellectual Freedom with the San Francisco Public Library

Banned Books Week ends on October 7, but the San Francisco Public Library will continue to step into the national debate with public programs and displays designed to raise awareness about the ongoing challenges to intellectual freedom.

“While not prevalent in San Francisco, the increase in book banning across the country, particularly challenges to books that affirm LGBTQIA and BIPOC communities, is of grave concern to everyone,” said City Librarian Michael Lambert. “This movement to remove certain titles from the shelves of schools and public libraries is fundamentally un-American. San Francisco Public Library is lifting up Banned Books Week this year, because these threats to intellectual freedom are a threat to our democratic values. We want our patrons to get involved in protecting the ability for every member of our community to read freely.”

LeVar Burton

Honorary Chair of Banned Books Week

Dear Banned Author

Write a letter or a postcard to your favorite banned and challenged authors, sharing how their words have impacted you. For teens. October 5 at 4 pm, Portola Branch, 380 Bacon Street, San Francisco.

Panel: The Right to Read

The Library and Litquake will host a panel of children’s and YA authors who will discuss what it is like to write as a creator whose work has been banned or censored. Authors will include MariNaomi, Sarah Hoffman, and Jasmine A. Stirling, in a discussion moderated by Ian Hoffman. For adults & teens. October 7 at 11 am, SF Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, Koret Auditorium, Lower Level.

Paint Your Feelings About Banned Books

Let your sentiments on book banning unfold onto the canvas. Materials will be provided and the paintings will be displayed at the Branch, if you wish, then collected at a later date. Ages 10 and older. Space limited. Reservations preferred: 415-355-2898. October 21 at 10:30 am, Ingleside Branch, 1298 Ocean Avenue, San Francisco.

Banned Books Button Maker

Celebrate Banned Books Month and learn about our freedom to read. Design and create your own button and make one for a friend. For children ages 5 and older. October 24 at 4 pm, Merced Branch, 155 Winston Drive, San Francisco.

