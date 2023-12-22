Celebrating a Spectacular 2023: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our GGBA Community

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

Dear friends and supporters of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA),

As we bid farewell to an extraordinary year, I am humbled and thrilled to reflect on the incredible journey we have embarked upon in 2023. Serving as the volunteer president of the world’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce has been an immense honor, and I am profoundly grateful for the remarkable strides we have made together.

With immense pride and gratitude, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our GGBA community. Your unwavering support, dedication, and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind the success and growth we have achieved in 2023.

GGBA Business Accelerator: Cohort 3 Launch

One of the year’s highlights was the launch of Cohort 3 of the GGBA Business Accelerator. This program has been instrumental in providing LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities they need to thrive. The passion and innovation displayed by the participants in Cohort 3 were truly inspiring. We are committed to continuing our mission of fostering LGBTQ+ business success through programs like these.

Supporting Local Restaurants With $80,000 in Grants

In the spirit of community and solidarity, GGBA had the privilege of awarding $80,000 in grants to 15 local restaurants. These establishments have been an integral part of our vibrant LGBTQ+ community, and during challenging times, we were delighted to lend a helping hand. Your support allowed us to make a real difference in the lives of these businesses and the individuals who rely on them.

Remembering a Beloved Angel: Pam Schmitz

As we celebrated numerous victories and milestones in 2023, we also experienced the profound loss of a beloved member of our GGBA family. Pam Schmitz, a cherished GGBA Board Member, earned her wings and left an indelible mark on our hearts. Her dedication, passion, and tireless commitment to our cause will forever inspire us. We honor Pam’s memory and pledge to continue the work she held dear.

Epic Holiday Party Co-Hosted by the San Francisco Bay Times

The year concluded with a bang as GGBA joined forces with our Media sponsors, the San Francisco Bay Times, to host an epic Holiday Party. It was a night filled with laughter, camaraderie, and joy as we came together to celebrate our incredible LGBTQ+ community. To all who attended this annual soirée, your presence and energy made it truly amazing.

Looking Forward to Our 50th Celebration

As we turn the page on this remarkable year, our hearts are filled with excitement and anticipation for the future. We stand on the cusp of our 50th Celebration, a momentous milestone in our history. It is an opportunity not only to commemorate our achievements but also to set the stage for a future filled with even greater progress and inclusivity.

Looking ahead to 2024, we have exciting plans and initiatives in store. We are committed to further strengthening our support for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, promoting diversity and inclusion in the business world, and advocating for the rights and wellbeing of our community. We invite you to join us on this incredible journey, as we continue to uplift and empower each other.

In closing, I want to express my deepest gratitude to every member of our GGBA community. Whether you are a business owner, a volunteer, a supporter, or simply someone who believes in our mission, your contributions have made all the difference. Together, we have shown the world the power of unity and resilience within the LGBTQ+ business community.

As we embark on another tremendous year ahead of us, let us remember the invaluable lesson of 2023: that when we stand together, there is no limit to what we can achieve. I am excited to see where our collective determination and passion will take us in the coming year.

Thank you for being a part of the Golden Gate Business Association, and here’s to an even brighter future in 2024!

With profound gratitude and unwavering pride,

Tony Archuleta-Perkins, MBA, MS

President, Golden Gate Business Association

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate & Eclat Group He has worked in finance for 25 years, ten of those years specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two master’s degrees: an MBA and a Master of Science in Real Estate. In addition to his educational and professional pedigree, Archuleta-Perkins has a passion for advocacy for the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. He proudly volunteers and serves on two boards here in San Francisco: President of the Golden Gate Business Association and Treasurer of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, SF Chapter. He and his husband enjoy international traveling and scuba diving.

Published on December 21, 2023