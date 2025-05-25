Celebration of AAPI LGBTQ+ Women Leaders & Allies in the Castro

Over 20 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) LGBTQ+ women leaders and allies were honored at Catch in the Castro on May 18, 2025. The celebration, part of the Mimosa series, was produced by the San Francisco Bay Times.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim was among the honorees. A related news story appeared on the ABC7 News broadcast at 11 pm following the event.

Another honoree was internationally acclaimed taiko master Tiffany Tamaribuchi, who stars in the documentary Finding Her Beat that can be streamed as of this writing at PBS, Tubi (free), and Prime.

She performed not only outside the venue, attracting an audience on Market Street, but inside Catch.

The event was so popular, and there were so many nominations for additional honorees, that plans are already underway for next year’s Celebration of AAPI LGBTQ+ Women Leaders and Allies.

(Cover image: Dion Lim (left) with Madeleine Lim. Credit: Jerry Parmer)