Celebration of Dion Lim for 20 Years of Advocacy Through Storytelling

Television news anchor, author, and racial and social justice rights activist Dion Lim was honored on July 31, 2025, for 20 years of advocacy through storytelling, and to celebrate her next chapter to come. Over 450 people attended the event, which was held at Harborview Restaurant in San Francisco.

Those in attendance included San Francisco Chief of Police Paul Yep, who presented Lim with honors on behalf of the city, and State Senator Scott Wiener. Assemblymember and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Catherine Stefani also attended, as did the Bay Times publishers Dr. Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas along with multiple San Francisco Supervisors including President Rafael Mandelman and Matt Dorsey. Leaders from the City and County of San Mateo declared it to be Dion Lim Day, and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown shared words of praise about Lim.

LGBTQ+ community leaders who were at the event included San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensberg; Michelle Meow of The Michelle Meow Show; and her wife, performer, singer, and musician Tookta Topline.

Bay Times sports columnist Beth Schnitzer, who is also a colleague of Lim’s through Schnitzer’s firm SpritzSF, was in Europe at the time but was represented by friend Carol Batte of Batte Event Management & Brand Promotion. Special thanks to Batte from the Bay Times for helping with the event and coverage.

The celebration was sponsored by Ken Fong, Garry Tan, Austin & Vanita Louie, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, and the San Francisco Association of Realtors.

Following the evening, Lim said, “It was a night I will never forget. Thank you, Bay Area, for the honor of a lifetime. This wasn’t just my celebration—but for all of us. We’re just getting started!” https://dionlim.com/





Published on October 2, 2025