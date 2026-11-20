Celebration, Work, Remembrance

By Joanie Juster—

The Week of Magical Thinking started with the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first-ever World Series championship against the heavily-favored (and heavily funded) Los Angeles Dodgers. Watching Wisconsin going berserk with joy in the wake of their David vs. Goliath win, I couldn’t help but think … could this be an omen for the midterm elections? Dare we hope?

Then, as if continuing with the same narrative thread, our very own Golden State Valkyries pulled off their own dream series, defeating the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals and then overcoming the formidable Atlanta Dream in the WNBA finals. When the final buzzer sounded and the Bay Area went wild, it again felt like destiny was writing the script. After months of mounting anxiety over the midterms, these victories felt like a sign, that the momentum might possibly be swinging our way.

That kind of thinking, of course, only works if you’re rooting for the Brewers, the Valkyries, and the Democrats. I’m sure there are plenty of Dodgers and Dream fans who also voted Democratic, but didn’t enjoy the end of October as much as I did. But hey, I’ll take my joy, my omens, and the victory parades wherever I can find them.

Winning Is Just the Beginning

The blue tsunami felt like a pinch-me-to-prove-it’s-real moment. But it’s true, it’s real, and there are—finally!—real, positive changes ahead. But we also must temper our euphoria with a reality check: this president is still in office, he’s more unstable than ever, his minions still have power, and all that damage that has been done won’t be undone overnight. We have our work cut out for us.

The good news is that a record number of LGBTQ+ candidates were elected to office across the country. There is also, however, the sobering fact that, just because a Democratic candidate won an office, doesn’t necessarily mean they are on board with a pro-LGBTQ+ agenda. Several Democratic candidates won their elections while airing anti-trans ads, or have voted for anti-trans legislation. The ACLU is still tracking 531 anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation throughout the country, so we must stay vigilant. It is our job to speak out, and let them know that we expect them to represent, support, and respect every one of their constituents.

Winning elections is great. (Really, really great!) But winning the election is only the beginning. The real work begins now, immediately, before the newly-elected legislators even take office. Strategies must be planned, agendas must be prioritized, and everyone must be on board to hit the ground running. And our job—We the People—is to keep watching, keep calling, keep making sure that our elected representatives are keeping their promises and working in the best interests of their constituents. And the presidential election is only two years away. Gird your loins.

A Time of Remembrance

The end of the year brings, not only holidays and celebrations, but also several significant annual events centered on remembrance. Here are a few of the major events:

On November 17, the LGBTQ Resource Center and the UCSF Hyde Hospital Gender Institute hosted a webinar to honor the lives of transgender and gender-expansive people lost to anti-trans violence, to look deeper into the conditions that contribute to this violence, and to examine paths to move beyond remembrance and engage in meaningful action.

November 20 – Trans Day of Remembrance: The theme of this year’s Trans Day of Remembrance commemoration is “Alchemizing Grief Into Action,” which is particularly apt in a year marked on one side by increasingly shrill and dangerous anti-trans rhetoric ginned up by culture warriors, but also, on the positive side, by significant victories by trans candidates in the recent elections. Organized by the folks at Trans March, the focus is to remember and grieve for trans people who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence, but also to urge us to continue to stand together and fight for the right of trans people to live and thrive openly and safely. The Remembrance Rally will begin on the steps of San Francisco City Hall at 5 pm, followed by a march to the SF LGBT Center. The Tribute Program and Community Altar will begin at the Center at 7 pm.

November 27 – Annual Harvey Milk and George Moscone Memorial Vigil: Those of us who were in San Francisco on November 27, 1978, will never forget that day, when Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated at San Francisco City Hall. At the time, it seemed like the end of all hope. But every year since that day, we have gathered in the Castro on November 27 to remember how their visionary work transformed this city and the world, and to honor their legacy of fighting for a world where everyone can enjoy the benefits of freedom and justice. The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club will once again be hosting a candlelight vigil at Castro and Market Streets, at 7 pm. See you there.

November 30/December 1 – World AIDS Day: Each year, the National AIDS Memorial commemorates World AIDS Day with two significant events. On Monday, November 30, they will host their annual gala, Light in the Grove, in the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park. Featuring the divine Sister Roma as emcee, the event will be honoring AIDS Walk San Francisco for their forty years of supporting the local AIDS community. This is a ticketed event. The next day, December 1, they will host their annual World AIDS Day program in the Grove. The community will gather to remember those lost, provide education and support, and inspire us all to keep fighting the ongoing AIDS crisis. This event is free and open to the public.

The Holidays Are Here! Support Your Local Community

It is time to celebrate! From the Castro Art Walk to the lighting of the Christmas tree and the Menorah on Castro Street, to Donna Sachet’s Songs of the Season, make the most of this holiday season by sharing joy, and supporting your local small businesses, entertainers, and artists. Shop, socialize, and keep that spirit of celebration and empowerment going strong!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

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Published on November 19, 2026