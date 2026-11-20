Charitable Giving With Purpose: Making a Meaningful Impact

By Brandon Miller—

Behind every donation is a story, whether it’s an organization that helped someone you love or a cause you’ve cared about for years. But when you sit down to figure out where to start, you’re suddenly staring at DAFs, QCDs, and CRTs, and it all starts to look like alphabet soup. Luckily, it’s not nearly as complicated as it seems.

The Thanksgiving season naturally gets many of us thinking about ways to give back. It’s also a smart time to plan, since most gifts need to be completed by December 31 to count toward this year’s taxes. To me, giving with purpose comes down to knowing what matters to you, understanding your options, and choosing the approach that fits your life.

Finding Purpose in Giving

The impact of a donation often reaches far beyond the gift, and that ripple grows when your generosity goes toward something you genuinely care about. When someone finds a cause that truly speaks to them, I often see their giving change. They give more consistently, stay more connected, and want to get more involved over time.

Not every gift comes with a dollar sign, either. Charities often need expertise, volunteer hours, or an extra set of hands just as much as donations. And sometimes that Saturday volunteer shift turns into a seat on the board.

So Many Ways to Give

Writing a check or rounding up at checkout is a great start, but other options can help your generosity go further. A donor-advised fund, or DAF, works like a dedicated charitable account: if you itemize, you take the deduction the year you contribute, then recommend grants to charities over time. Just know the fund’s sponsor legally controls the money once it’s contributed.

Donating appreciated stock you’ve held over a year, rather than selling it, generally avoids capital gains tax, and, if you itemize, you can typically deduct the full market value. It can be especially useful if you hold company stock that’s grown substantially. California also taxes those gains like ordinary income, making a donation even more appealing.

Once you reach age 70½, you can give directly from a traditional IRA through a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, up to $111,000 per person in 2026. The money generally stays out of your taxable income and can count toward required minimum distributions. QCDs can’t go into a donor-advised fund, so they’re best for giving directly to the organizations you want to support.

For larger assets, like a long-held rental property, a charitable remainder trust can pay you income for up to 20 years or for life, with what remains going to charity. It’s irrevocable and the income is generally taxable, so it deserves a careful look. A charitable gift annuity offers a simpler version of the same idea, and those 70½ or older can make a one-time QCD of up to $55,000 in 2026 to fund either one.

What’s New for 2026

If your deductions land close to the standard deduction, giving the same amount every year may not lower your taxes. A strategy I often recommend is bunching: combining several years of giving into one year so you can itemize, then taking the standard deduction in the years that follow. A donor-advised fund makes this easy, since you get the deduction up front while the gifts go out over time.

The rules also changed this year. If you itemize, only charitable giving above 0.5% of your adjusted gross income now counts, and for the top federal bracket, the tax benefit is effectively capped at 35% instead of 37%. If you take the standard deduction, you can now deduct up to $1,000 in cash gifts to eligible charities, or $2,000 if married filing jointly, though stock and DAF contributions don’t count.

Leave Your Mark

Charity often doesn’t make it into people’s estate plans, even for lifelong givers. Setting aside just 1% of your net worth can add up to a meaningful gift. Your legacy can include family, chosen family, friends, and the organizations that changed your life.

There’s a smart tax angle, too. Heirs generally pay income tax on inherited traditional IRA withdrawals, but a charity doesn’t. Leaving traditional IRA dollars to charity and other accounts to the people you love can help more of what you’ve built reach everyone.

Making It Count

You don’t need a big budget or a perfect strategy to give. What matters most is giving in a way that leaves you feeling fulfilled and connected to what you believe in. So this season, think about the causes that mean the most to you and how you’d like to show up for them.

If you’re not sure where to start, our team at Brio is always happy to talk it through. Schedule a complimentary Make It Happen meeting, and let’s turn what matters most to you into a plan.

This material presented by Brio Financial Group (“Brio”) is for informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Facts presented have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, however, Brio cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. This information may contain certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements.Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those discussed. No investor should assume future performance will be profitable or equal the previous reflected performance. Any reference to an index is included for illustrative purposes only, as an index is not a security in which an investment can be made. They are unmanaged vehicles that serve as market indicators and do not account for the deduction of management fees and/or transaction costs generally associated with investable products.The S&P 500 Total Return Index represents U.S. stock returns. This includes 500 leading companies in the U.S. and is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities, where dividends are reinvested. The holdings and performance of Brio client accounts may vary widely from those of the presented indices. Brio does not provide legal or tax advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as legal or tax advice. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Brio and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Brio Financial Group unless a client service agreement is in place.

Brandon Miller, CFP®, is a financial consultant at Brio Financial Group in San Francisco, specializing in helping LGBT individuals and families plan and achieve their financial goals. For more information: https://www.briofg.com/

Money Matters

Published on November 19, 2026