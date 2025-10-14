CHEER SF Performs on Castro Street

CHEER San Francisco—the all-volunteer charitable organization that supports beneficiaries assisting those living with HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, and other life-challenging conditions—was a favorite performing group at the 51st Castro Street Fair, held on October 5, 2025.

CHEER SF performing at the 2025 Castro Street Fair

The organization performs to raise money for the CHEER For Life Fund, as part of the CHEER For Life Foundation, which is used to provide grants to multiple organization throughout the season. Bright red buckets were passed around the crowd at the Castro Street Fair for cash donations that were enthusiastically tabulated before each performance.

This year’s CHEER For Life FUND beneficiary is Huckleberry Youth Programs, which helps Bay Area teens and families overcome adversity.