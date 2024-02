Chef Martin Yan Cuts Up a Chicken in 37 Seconds for The Gay Gourmet

Acclaimed Chef Martin Yan recently cut up a chicken in 37 seconds for The Gay Gourmet for the San Francisco Bay Times, David Landis. Chef Yan, who will soon open a restaurant in Chinatown, can cut up a chicken in 18 seconds (!), but “slowed” things down to show each step.

The Gay Gourmet (David Landis) With Chef Martin Yan

Image Courtesy of David Landis

Watch the video here, and read about the visit with Chef Yan, as well as tips for Valentine’s Day, in the latest article from The Gay Gourmet.

Published on February 10, 2024