Chinese Lunar New Year Parade 2023 – Gung Hay Fat Choy!

Photos courtesy of the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band

Led by Drum Major Mike Wong, the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band (SFLGFB) represented the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ community, as it has for decades, marching proudly in the 2023 Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday, February 4. Periodic heavy rain downpours during the evening did not dampen spirits!



From the parade launch point at 2nd and Market Streets, SFLGFB marched around Union Square, ending at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue, a distance of approximately 1.3 miles. With an especially large turnout of band members this year, the SFLGFB contingent was unit #56 in the parade celebrating the Year of the Rabbit.



Named one of the top ten parades in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is one of the few remaining illuminated night parades in North America.

You can view an hour-long video of the parade here: https://tinyurl.com/2s6y2e6b

Published on February 9, 2023