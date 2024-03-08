Chinese New Year Parade 2024

Photos by Ramey Littell/San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band



Led by Drum Major Mike Wong, the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band (SFLGFB) represented the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ community, as it has for decades, marching proudly in the 2024 Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday, February 24. The weather, always a factor, was excellent this year and a record-breaking crowd lined the parade route.

You Tube/KTVU Fox2 Screen Shot by Betty L. Sullivan

You Tube/KTVU Fox2 Screen Shot by Betty L. Sullivan

From the parade launch point at 2nd and Market Streets, the SFLGFB marched around Union Square, ending at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue, a distance of approximately 1.3 miles. Band members marched proudly in the parade celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

Named one of the top ten parades in the world by International Festivals & Events Association, the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America.

You Tube/KTVU Fox2 Screen Shot by Betty L. Sullivan

Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2024 parade was award-winning performing artist Awkwafina, who is of Chinese and Korean heritage. (Margaret Cho a few years ago told the San Francisco Bay Times that Awkwafina is one of her favorite performers! We agree that she is first rate.)









View the entire parade, via the KTVU broadcast, at https://tinyurl.com/3nw2auda

Published on March 7, 2024