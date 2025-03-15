Choosing Resistance and Joy

By Joanie Juster–

Natural disasters like earthquakes and tornadoes are terrifying and can cause massive destruction, but they are over relatively quickly. The problem with unnatural disasters—those caused by human beings—is that they can go on and on and on.

We are in the midst of an unnatural disaster of monumental proportions, with no end in sight. A small number of men with unfathomable wealth and no good intentions are holding the rest of the world hostage to their ambitions. The scenario grows crazier every day—really, haven’t we seen this kind of insanity in James Bond movies? But even as they ratchet up the chaos and destruction, hopeful signs are emerging each day as people and institutions are pushing back. Resistance is real. It is taking root everywhere, and it gives me hope.

Trump 1.0 gave birth to a number of groups that have continued to do good work in organizing resistance efforts. Indivisible, Sister District, the Alt National Park Service, and many more have risen to the forefront again to provide both tools and inspiration to mobilize resistance efforts. Economic boycotts, protests at Tesla dealerships, call-in campaigns to elected officials, and protests are having an effect. Republican leadership has advised elected officials to stop holding town halls, because so many angry constituents have shown up to loudly voice their disapproval with the way things are going. Keep up the noise, folks: the voices of the people are being heard loud and clear. And despite our thoroughly justified fear and anger, don’t forget to tap into your joy.

Singing for Justice

Throughout history, people have expressed their resistance, and their joy, through song. Voices raised together lift all of us, and a new documentary, Singing for Justice, encourages us to do just that.

Singing for Justice follows the extraordinarily long, useful, and joyful life of Faith Petric, who spent her 98 years wisely as a political activist, mother, grandmother, worker, and performer of rousing folk music. Her long life spanned social movements throughout most of the 20th century and well into the 21st, and Petric was there for all of it, guitar in hand, singing for the rights of people everywhere, and building community through her music.

Locally, Petric hosted the San Francisco Folk Music Club at her home on Clayton Street for 50 years. At a recent screening of the film, co-director Christie Herring remarked on the fact that audiences sing along as they view the documentary: “Her ability to create musical communities endures, with film audiences spontaneously singing together during the screenings! I can hear people sing along, and the rooms are filled with hope. Faith’s life is a vital reminder of the joy inherent in the work for social change.”

During National Women’s History Month in March, Singing for Justice will launch a national rollout on PBS with a premiere presentation on KQED in San Francisco on Friday, March 14, at 8 pm; Saturday, March 15, at 6 pm; and Monday, March 31, at 11 pm. Be prepared to sing along, and trust me, you won’t be able to resist. It will bring you joy. https://tinyurl.com/SFJ25

Pride and Joy

San Francisco Pride has officially announced their theme for this year’s Pride celebrations: “Queer Joy Is Resistance.” Joyful defiance is the rallying cry to raise spirits and solidarity in the face of the constant attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. Stay tuned for more details on Pride month activities and celebrations. Find ways to celebrate. https://sfpride.org/

Stand Up, Fight Back: Science Needs Our Voices

The current administration is notable for a number of reasons, from the disreputable to the downright despicable. Among the most dangerous is their utter disregard—no, make that contempt—for science. Science is the field of study that explores the wonders of our universe. It helps keep us safe and healthy. It is a field based on rigorous research that thrives on facts.

And yet we now have people elevated to positions of immense power over our lives who actively dispute, disregard, or even denounce science that has been proved and settled long ago. They are defunding research that could save countless lives. They are deleting government websites that were devoted to vital information for keeping communities safe and healthy. Their actions are depriving millions of people around the world of access to life-saving medical care.

Recent protests like the SF AIDS Foundation HIV Advocacy Network’s “Save Our Sciences: Rally for HIV Research” on March 10, and the nationwide “Stand Up for Science” rallies on March 7, helped raise awareness of the devastating impact of funding freezes, and staff and budget cuts impacting critical life-saving research, public health, and our environment.

There will be many more such actions. Keep your eyes open for opportunities to take part, or create your own. Stand up for science. When you hear of an action coming up, spread the word. We all need to act, and act now, before it is too late.

Coronation 2025 – More Joy

On February 22, the Imperial Council of San Francisco crowned its new monarchs for 2025. Reigning as The Diamond Court of Diversity, Excellence, and Joy are Empress Afrika America and Emperor Ashlé Blow. Congratulations to the new monarchs!

Turning Anger Into Joy

The indefatigable and very funny E. Jean Carroll, who has had plenty of reasons not to laugh, recently received an email from a subscriber who confessed, “I appreciate your wanting to keep it light and lively but that’s a hard ask as our lives are collapsing.”

Carroll responded with empathy and humor, paraphrased here: “Of course you’re angry. America is in danger. And our president is Nero … but promise me one thing, Stay angry. Whatever keeps your fire hot, do it! Throw some gasoline on it!”

Carroll’s advice to pour gas on your anger is brilliant. And by gas, she means laughter. “A good laugh gives us fifty times more energy than reading a dark and doomy Substack.” She added, “Laughter is extremely profound.”

We can all learn from Carroll, who, after all, beat our current president twice in court. Laughter makes us feel better, which, in turn, helps us focus so we are better equipped to take action against the forces that are dismantling our government and causing harm both here and around the world.

I treasure a prescription I once received from a doctor who was treating me for depression. He wrote on his prescription pad: “Watch more funny movies.” May we all find ways to have a good laugh. Joy is resistance.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on March 13, 2025