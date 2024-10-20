Choosing the Right Trustee: Why a Professional Might Be the Best Choice

By Jay Greene–

Estate planning is a thoughtful and necessary process to ensure that your assets are distributed according to your wishes after you’re gone. One of the most critical decisions you’ll make in this process is choosing a trustee to administer your trust. The trustee’s role is pivotal, as they are responsible for managing, protecting, and distributing the trust’s assets in accordance with your instructions. Understanding the trustee’s responsibilities and the impact they have on the administration of a trust is crucial in making the right choice.

The Role and Responsibilities of a Trustee

A trustee’s primary duty is to manage the assets placed in a trust, ensuring that they are used and distributed according to the terms set out in the trust document. This role requires a significant amount of responsibility, as trustees must do all of the following.

• Administer the trust. This includes managing the trust assets, which can range from investments and real estate to personal property. The trustee must ensure that these assets are protected and grow in value, depending on the trust’s objectives. In the Bay Area, where property values are notoriously high, managing real estate assets effectively is crucial. The trustee must ensure that these assets are protected and grow in value, depending on the trust’s objectives.



• Follow the trust’s instructions. The trustee must carry out the grantor’s wishes as specified in the trust. This includes making distributions to beneficiaries according to the schedule and terms laid out in the trust document.



• Engage in fiduciary duties. Trustees have a legal obligation to act in the best interests of the beneficiaries. This includes making prudent investment decisions, avoiding conflicts of interest, and managing the trust’s assets with care and loyalty.

• Handle legal and tax matters. The trustee is responsible for ensuring that the trust complies with all relevant laws and regulations, including filing tax returns, paying any taxes due, and dealing with legal challenges or disputes that may arise. In California, navigating complex tax issues, such as those arising from Proposition 19, which affects property tax reassessments on inherited property, requires a deep understanding of state-specific regulations.

• Communicate with beneficiaries. Trustees must keep beneficiaries informed about the trust’s status and any decisions that affect them. This can involve providing regular statements, answering questions, and addressing concerns.

Given these substantial responsibilities, the selection of a trustee is not a decision to be taken lightly. While many people consider appointing a family member or close friend, it’s worth exploring the option of choosing a professional trustee.

Why a Professional Trustee Might Be the Better Choice

1. Expertise and Experience



Professional trustees bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. They are typically financial professionals, such as trust officers, attorneys, certified public accountants, or other professional fiduciaries, who specialize in managing trusts and estates. This expertise is invaluable in navigating the complexities of trust administration, including investment management, legal compliance, and tax planning.



In the Bay Area, where estate planning often involves significant assets, multiple properties, and intricate financial portfolios, the expertise of a professional trustee is especially beneficial. Unlike a family member or friend, a professional trustee has the necessary skills to make informed decisions about the trust’s assets, ensuring that they are managed wisely and in the best interest of the beneficiaries. This level of expertise can help avoid costly mistakes and ensure that the trust’s objectives are met efficiently.



2. Neutrality and Impartiality



One of the significant challenges of appointing a family member or friend as a trustee is the potential for conflicts of interest. Family dynamics can be complicated, and personal relationships can sometimes cloud judgment, leading to disputes or even litigation among beneficiaries.

A professional trustee, on the other hand, acts as an impartial third party. They have no personal stake in the trust’s assets or in the relationships among the beneficiaries. This neutrality allows them to make decisions based solely on what is in the best interest of the trust and its beneficiaries, without the risk of favoritism or emotional bias. In a diverse and sometimes complex social environment like the Bay Area, this impartiality can be crucial in maintaining family harmony and ensuring that the trust is administered fairly.

3. Ability to Handle Complex Situations



Trusts can become complicated, particularly when they involve significant assets, multiple beneficiaries, charities, or complex legal and tax issues. A professional trustee is equipped to handle these complexities, drawing on their experience to manage the trust effectively even in challenging circumstances.

For example, if the trust includes business interests, real estate, or other specialized assets—common in the Bay Area, where many residents own tech startups, investment properties, or other high-value assets—a professional trustee has the knowledge to manage these assets properly. They are also adept at dealing with legal challenges, beneficiary disputes, and other potential issues that may arise during the trust’s administration.

4. Continuity and Reliability



Professional trustees offer continuity in the administration of the trust. Unlike a family member or friend, who may become unable to serve due to illness, death, or other personal reasons, a professional trustee is typically part of an organization that can provide consistent service over the life of the trust. This reliability ensures that the trust is managed without interruption, providing peace of mind that your wishes will be carried out as intended.

5. Relieving the Burden on Loved Ones



Serving as a trustee is a time-consuming and often stressful responsibility. By appointing a professional trustee, you can relieve your loved ones of this burden, allowing them to focus on their relationship with the beneficiaries rather than the administrative and financial duties of trust management. This can be particularly important during times of grief or family tension, where the added responsibility of serving as a trustee could exacerbate emotional stress. In a fast-paced environment like the Bay Area, where many residents juggle demanding careers and personal responsibilities, the relief provided by a professional trustee can be invaluable.

Choosing the right trustee is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in your estate planning process. It may be tempting to appoint a trusted family member or friend, but the responsibilities of a trustee are significant and require a high level of expertise, impartiality, and commitment. A professional trustee offers these qualities, ensuring that your trust is administered effectively and in accordance with your wishes. By opting for a professional trustee, you can safeguard your estate, protect your beneficiaries, and provide lasting peace of mind for everyone involved.

Statements In Compliance with California Rules of Professional Conduct: The materials in this article have been prepared by Attorney Jay Greene for educational purposes only and are not legal advice. This information does not create an attorney-client relationship. Individuals should consult with an estate planning and elder law attorney for up-to-date information for their individual plans.

Jay Greene, Attorney, CPA, is the founder of Greene Estate, Probate, & Elder Law Firm based in San Francisco, and is focused on helping LGBT individuals, couples, and families plan for their future, protect their assets, and preserve their wealth. For more information and to schedule an assessment, visit: https://assetprotectionbayarea.com/

