Come Build With Us

By Aaron Boot-Haury—
Hello again, San Francisco.
Last month, I wrote that, once Pride wrapped up, we were going to roll up our sleeves and get back to work. Well, we meant it. Pride was wonderful (thank you to everyone who came out, said hello, and helped us show off the new GGBA look around the city), and now the real building has begun. This is my favorite part of the year, when the relaunch is behind us and our calendar starts filling up with the reason this chamber has existed for more than fifty years: bringing people together and turning connections into real business.
So, let me tell you where to find us this August.
Our signature networking program, Monthly Make Contact, returns Tuesday, August 11, from 6 to 8 pm at Northwestern Mutual, 555 Mission Street. It’s exactly what you’d hope for from a GGBA room: an educational spotlight, some structured networking, and plenty of time to simply mingle, all of it welcoming and low-pressure. There will be snacks, and a wine tasting from La Crema, our official wine sponsor. Come as you are and bring a friend.
The following Sunday, August 16, we will cross the bay for Oakland Pride. GGBA will march in the parade (stepping off at 10:30 am) and exhibit at our booth through the festival until 6 pm, as we keep expanding our reach into the East Bay. Join our parade contingent or lend a hand at the booth. It’s a joyful day, and it matters that we show up for it.
Then, on Tuesday, August 25, I’ll lead the next session of our Business Education Series, “What Are NGLCC’s LGBTBE and Allied Business Certifications, and Why Do They Matter?” It’s a hybrid event, in person and virtual, free and open to all, with light refreshments. I’ll walk through the LGBT Business Enterprise certification and the new Allied Business certification (currently in pilot): what they require, how the process works, and how they can help grow your business.
Here’s the part I most want you to hear. This session is only the beginning of that series, and what we teach next is genuinely up to you. In the coming days, keep an eye on your inbox for a short survey from the GGBA. It is quick (I promise, we designed it that way), and it asks a simple question: What would actually help your business grow? Your answers will shape the workshops we host, the topics we cover, and the connections we prioritize. Whether you joined us decades ago or last week, your voice belongs in this. So, watch your email, and, when that survey lands, take a few minutes to tell us what you need. We are listening.
And now the ask I’m most excited about. We are growing our Board of Directors, and applications are open right now. If you have ever thought about helping shape the future of the original LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce in the United States, this is your invitation. We are looking for people who love this community and this city, who bring their own perspective and expertise to the table, and who want to leave something better than they found it. This year, in particular, we are especially eager to hear from people with experience in legal matters, in fundraising and development, and in event planning, three areas where the right board members will help us grow. That said, you do not need a fancy title or a boardroom résumé. You need heart, follow-through, and a willingness to build alongside a group of people who genuinely care. If that sounds like you, or like someone you know, reach out to us at nominations@ggba.com and we will tell you everything you need to know. Don’t wait: Our nominations window closes soon, and I would hate for you to miss it.
At the GGBA, we remain deeply committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic empowerment within our community. A survey is a small thing and a board seat is a bigger one, but both are the same act at heart: making your voice heard, and helping win something good for all of us.
So, come to an event. Tell us what you need. Consider joining our board. History, connection, and growth still belong in the same sentence, and I cannot wait to see what we write next.
With Prideful Hope,
Aaron Boot-Haury
Aaron Boot-Haury is the President and CEO of the Golden Gate Business Association.
GGBA Message from Leadership
Published on July 30, 2026
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