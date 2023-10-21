Congregation Sha’ar Zahav Responds to Israel-Hamas War

Rabi Mychal Copeland

Founded in 1977, Sha’ar Zahav (meaning “Golden Gate” in Hebrew) is rooted in the LGBTQ community and the synagogue embraces and celebrates diversity. Rabbi Mychal Copeland along with Cantor Sharon Bernstein form Sha’ar Zahav’s clergy. The San Francisco Bay Times contacted Rabbi Copeland after the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. She said, “Many of us were actually just about to leave for a trip to Israel on October 11 to learn more about the region and the Israeli and Palestinian experiences.”

With the trip now delayed, she and others are focusing on directing aid to the 2023 Israel Emergency Fund created by the Jewish Federation. 100% of donations goes directly to the Federation’s key partners in Israel, such as the Israel Trauma Coalition, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Jewish Agency for Israel, World ORT, United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, ZAKA, Barzilai Medical Center, and the Soroka Medical Center.

To donate, go to: https://tinyurl.com/372dy8s7

Published on October 19, 2023