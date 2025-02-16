Consequences

By Joanie Juster–

My friend Sharon is one of the best aunties I know. Whenever her nephew would act irresponsibly, she would give him a stern look and say just one word: consequences. He got the message.

Millions of voters in the United States chose one presidential candidate over the other because he had promised them prosperity. His promises were amplified by certain news media that enjoy widespread coverage. And if some of his promises seemed unrealistic, or even a bit unhinged, his followers still bought into the fantasy he promoted.

In the short time since that candidate became president, it is clear that those promises meant nothing. Rather than doing anything to help Americans, he has focused on seeking retribution against anyone who has ever had the gumption to oppose him, and on dismantling our government for the enrichment of himself and his billionaire cronies. Instead of helping Americans, he and his minions, led by a certain South African oligarch, have shredded our government, our Constitution, our laws, and inflicted untold harm upon millions of people worldwide.

Consequences.

As his people run roughshod through our government agencies and financial systems, people who may not have been paying close attention will start feeling the consequences of their votes. Ripple effects will be felt from Maine to Hawaii as hundreds of thousands of government employees suddenly lose their jobs, countless people who are part of the fabric of our communities are suddenly deported, and the clear messages from the White House embolden homophobes and bigots to unleash their hate upon our most marginalized communities.

Sadly, things are going to get worse before they get better. What can we do?

Look for the Helpers

You may already know this quote from one of the great spiritual leaders of our time, Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

Mr. Rogers’ advice is particularly timely now. While attacks on our country and its people are coming from all sides, if you look, you will see helpers everywhere. There are elected officials and government workers doing everything they can to save the very structure and spirit of our government. There are lawyers and judges battling mightily in our courts against the barrage of illegal executive orders and actions that are attacking the very fabric of our democracy. There are school teachers, and clergy, and many others standing up to ICE agents in order to protect immigrants from deportation.

And there are countless others—your neighbors, friends, and so many others you will never meet—who are helping in ways large and small. Some are providing concrete aid: financial support to resistance movements, or to organizations and groups that help the most vulnerable among us. Some are out in the streets protesting, or organizing resistance movements. Some are providing emotional support, inspiration, and solidarity, either one-on-one, or amplified through social media, to keep us going when we feel overwhelmed. And some simply make our lives better with small, daily acts of kindness.

I remember all too well the overwhelming fear and despair of the early AIDS years. This new disease was devastating our communities, and there didn’t seem to be any hope in sight. But people like Ed Wolf, and millions more like him, stepped up to help. And their acts of courage and kindness changed the world. Please read Ed’s wise words in this issue. And you can learn more about how Ed and others in our community helped during difficult times by watching David Weissman and Bill Weber’s powerful documentary, We Were Here. May it inspire you to act during this current crisis. https://wewereherefilm.com/

Focus on Our Local Communities

You and I have little control over what happens in Washington, D.C. (besides relentlessly calling our elected officials to demand they take action). But we do have power within our own communities. We can use our power locally to organize, and resist together. We can support our local organizations, businesses, and neighbors. We can speak out on behalf of those who are most at risk, both publicly and privately. We can amplify the voices of those providing reliable information, and wisdom. By building strong communities locally, we are in a better position to resist whatever comes at us from Washington.

Be Prepared

As both the new administration and state legislatures around the country are waging all-out war upon trans people, it is essential to know your rights and be prepared. Many thanks to Advocates for Trans Equality (A4TE) for publishing their “Trans Legal Survival Guide,” which provides steps to protect yourself by doing a legal “checkup,” and learning about terminology, issues, and strategies for protecting yourself. You can download their guide at https://tinyurl.com/A4TEGuide

Meanwhile, Life Goes On

The news cycle is spinning so rapidly that it’s hard to keep up—a tactic that is being deliberately used to keep us all off-balance and overwhelmed. But, at least for the time being, life still goes on, and there are occasions for gathering together and sharing joy. Here are just a few:

February 20 at 6 pm: Paris Is Burning

SF AIDS Foundation is celebrating Black History Month and the 35th anniversary of this classic documentary by hosting a free screening at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre. https://tinyurl.com/BHMPIB

February 22: Coronation

The Imperial Council of San Francisco will host a full week of events commemorating its 60th year of doing good deeds while being fabulous. Don’t miss the biggest event, Coronation, where the new Empress and Emperor will be crowned. https://tinyurl.com/SFCorLX

February 24–25 at 7 pm: Spectrum

These will be evenings of queer variety performances benefiting El/La Para Translatinas. https://tinyurl.com/ElLaPT25

February 27 at 5 pm: Self Defense Training

The Transgender District, LYRIC, and My Occupational Defense are co-sponsoring a self-defense training class for the TNGC community from 5–7 pm at 1067 Market Street. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/SDTNGC

March 6 at 6 pm: Tongues Untied

Never pass up an opportunity to see Marlon Riggs’ groundbreaking documentary on Black gay life. It will be shown at the SF Arts Commission Main Gallery. Free. https://tinyurl.com/TURiggs

Don’t Despair!

Yes, it’s rocky now, and it will get rockier. But remember that you are not alone. We will stand together to protect each other, and we will not be intimidated. This is what community is for: standing with each other in solidarity and love.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

