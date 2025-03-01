Coronation LX

The Imperial Council of San Francisco held Coronation LX Neon Tropical: A Radiant Legacy with related events from February 19–February 23, 2025. The whirlwind of celebrations began with the annual In Town Show and Awards, this year held at Beaux SF. The following evening was the Anniversary Monarchs Reception hosted by Emperor John Carrillo and Empress Misty Blue at the HA-RA Club.

The 60th Anniversary Imperial State Dinner took place on Friday, February 21, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA. The San Francisco Imperial Monarchs Entrance was at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner service at the formal attire event with “regalia requested.” The Out of Town Show immediately followed the Imperial State Dinner. A social gathering was then held at Aunt Charlie’s Lounge hosted by Empress Galilea, Emperor Stephen Dorsey, and Empress Jackie Best.

Coronation 60 was held on the evening of February 22. Congratulations from the San Francisco Bay Times to the newly elected Emperor Ashle Blow and Empress Afrika America. Congratulations also go to Bay Times columnist and Absolute Empress XXX Donna Sachet, who was recognized on her 30th Anniversary with the Council.

The final three events—the Annual Cemetery Pilgrimage, Victory Brunch, and HAT (Hawaii, Alaska, Texas, Victory Show) Party at Blackbird Bar—rounded out this year’s Coronation LX festivities. To learn about future Council events, visit: https://www.sfimperialcouncil.org/events









Published on February 27, 2025