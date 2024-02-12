Creating Change

By Joanie Juster–

Last year, San Francisco had the honor of hosting Creating Change, this country’s preeminent skills-building, leadership, organizing, and networking conference for LGBTQ+ activists and allies, created by the National LGBTQ Task Force. The 2023 conference took place as the country was at the beginning of a tidal wave of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ bills that were being introduced in state legislatures around the nation. A year later, those battles have only intensified. The bills being introduced are more and more extreme with each passing week, not even bothering to pretend they are going to actually benefit the people. They are about revenge, fear, erasure, and hate.

The work done at Creating Change is more vital than ever, creating a safe space where thousands of committed people can find the tools and support to develop, sharpen, and practice their skills as activists and community leaders. If you weren’t able to attend the conference in New Orleans this year, you can still watch the highlights and plenary sessions on The Task Force’s YouTube channel: http://tinyurl.com/CChange24

Black History Month, Bayard Rustin, and the Oscars

Cheers went up all over the internet when Colman Domingo’s performance as Bayard Rustin was recognized with an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. There was certainly cause to celebrate Domingo’s powerful performance in the film. But even more it was worth celebrating the fact that the life and work of Rustin was finally being highlighted on a mainstream platform that would reach many millions who might never have heard of him otherwise. As an unapologetically queer Black man, fighting for social justice in a time when people like him were simply not accepted, he has been largely overlooked by the history books.

That time has now ended. Kick off Black History Month by watching the film, reading Rustin’s writings, and celebrating his life and legacy.

Celebrating Local History on February 10

As any good San Franciscan knows, the massive earthquake that forever transformed our city took place at 5:12 am on April 18, 1906. Every year city officials and history lovers gather at Lotta’s Fountain by Geary and Market Streets early on April 18 to remember the event that destroyed much of the city and took over 3,000 lives. The annual remembrance is also a reminder for us to prepare for the inevitable next one.

Yet, oddly enough, in a city that loves to honor its history, there has never been a public plaque dedicated to this transformative event—until now.

It has taken the San Francisco History Association seven years of planning and permits, but they are now proud to invite everyone to the dedication of the 1906 Earthquake and Fire Memorial Plaque, on the de Young Building at 690 Market, across from Lotta’s Fountain. The dedication will take place at noon on Saturday, February 10. The 45”x72” plaque features large photos and informative text, and a festive celebration of San Francisco’s resilience and colorful history is planned, including the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, Emperor Norton and Lola Montez, and much more.

The San Francisco History Association hopes to see you there, and is encouraging folks to come in 1906 period costume. And don’t forget to save the date for this year’s annual commemoration at Lotta’s Fountain, on April 18. Speeches will start at 4:45 am, followed by a dramatic minute-by-minute recounting of the events of that tragic morning. At 5:12 am, the fire sirens will sound, providing a solemn reminder of San Francisco’s history. More info: http://tinyurl.com/SFHA1906

Community Organizations Impacted by San Francisco SAFE

Many small community organizations, projects, and artists rely upon a relationship with a fiscal sponsor—a nonprofit organization that provides fiduciary services, including fiscal oversight, financial management, and other administrative services. Being under the umbrella of an established fiscal sponsor can help attract donors and build the capacity of these projects.

One local nonprofit, San Francisco SAFE, which has provided fiscal sponsorships to smaller organizations for many years, is now under investigation since a city audit revealed improper expenses of grant money on luxury items.

Unfortunately, the turmoil there caused by the ongoing investigation has had a cascading effect on the smaller nonprofits and projects for which it provided fiscal sponsorship services. One such organization is Castro Community on Patrol (CCOP), which has had a fiscal sponsorship relationship with SF SAFE since 2006. The alleged actions of SF SAFE have left CCOP with unpaid bills totaling over $11,000, and no working capital to continue the important services they provide to the community. Despite this setback, CCOP’s Chief of Patrol, Greg Carey, said that CCOP is determined to continue carrying on their mission, of providing safety and security in the Castro neighborhood. The CCOP board is working to secure funding from a number of donors to cover the outstanding debts. For more information: www.castrocommunity.org

Until next time, stay safe and start studying your sample ballot for the election on March 5.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on February 8, 2024