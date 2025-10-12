Cycle to Zero Builds on AIDS/LifeCycle Legacy

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation (SFAF) is excited to announce Cycle to Zero, a new 3-day fundraising event benefiting the programs and services of SFAF that builds upon the three-decade legacy of AIDS/LifeCycle. Registration opened for the event on October 6.

“We are honored to share the name and event details of Cycle to Zero with our community, so many who have been supporters of SFAF, long-time participants of AIDS/LifeCycle, and champions for our HIV and LGBTQ communities,” said Tyler TerMeer, Ph.D., CEO of SFAF. “As our systems of public health care and funding for HIV and LGBTQ+ services continue to come under attack, now is the time for our communities to come together to protect and prioritize the health care and services we need.”

The name “Cycle to Zero” was selected with significant input from community members and previous AIDS/LifeCycle participants. Cycle to Zero is not only about cycling in order to reach zero new HIV diagnoses, but it also speaks to SFAF’s larger goals of achieving health justice for all and reaching zero stigma, zero overdose deaths, and zero inequity.

“More than 40 years into the epidemic, we know that HIV prevention and care can’t operate in a vacuum,” said TerMeer. “HIV is driven by the contexts in which we live—fostered by racism, homophobia, transphobia, and inequity—and linked to overlapping issues related to substance use, mental health concerns, and more. That’s why our approach and mission must encompass these overlapping issues while keeping us laser focused on reaching an end to HIV.”

Cycle to Zero, with a fundraising minimum of $2,500, will take riders north from San Francisco, to Guerneville, Sonoma, and then back along the coast to San Francisco. On the second day, riders may choose a 38-mile, 65-mile, or 104-mile route starting in Guerneville, or stay and play in the Russian River Valley for the day. Riders may sign up to join the event for only one day, on Saturday, May 30, for a registration fee of $175, with no fundraising minimum. The event will be held May 29–31, 2026.

All funds raised by Cycle to Zero will benefit the HIV, sexual health, substance health, overdose prevention, and community support programs and services of the SFAF. https://cycletozero.donordrive.com/

Published on October 9, 2025