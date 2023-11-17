Dancers & Drinks: Episode 1

David Landis, The Gay Gourmet at the San Francisco Bay Times, has created a new video series, Dancers & Drinks! Each episode will present a professional dancer sharing a favorite cocktail made at one of the city’s finest restaurants.

In this initial episode, dancer Jenna Marie of ODC shares The Velvetini, a take on a dirty martini and made by Poesia owner Francesco d’Ippolito.

ODC dancers Jenna Marie (left) and Christian Squires at Poesia restaurant in the Castro

Jenna Marie will soon be performing in ODC’s production of the holiday classic, The Velveteen Rabbit, December 2–10 at the Blue Shield of California Theater at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco.

Published on November 17, 2023