District 8 Supervisor Race Calls for Leadership Grounded in Public Service

By Gary McCoy—

I’m running for District 8 Supervisor because this moment calls for leadership that is connected to the people who live here, grounded in public service, and focused on making people’s lives better.

My commitment to this community is personal, but it is also the foundation of my career. I have worked at every level of government, including serving in Congress for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, where I helped deliver federal resources and navigate complex issues affecting San Francisco. I have also had the honor of leading both the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club and the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club.

Gary McCoy with the California delegation at the Democratic National Convention (2024)

GARY MCCOY/FACEBOOK

District 8 has long been a center of queer life in San Francisco. Honoring and strengthening that legacy means making sure that queer people of color, immigrants, and long-term survivors of HIV/AIDS are safe here. That also means recognizing that our community will only remain vibrant if people can afford to live, work, and gather here.

Right now, too many people in District 8 are being displaced by the prohibitively high cost of housing. We must build more housing at every level, from affordable to market-rate, and restore a real pathway into stable housing. I know how important that ladder is. I have lived it, moving from living on the streets into supportive housing to finally having a place of my own. That pathway should exist for everyone in this city, including young people just starting out, seniors on fixed incomes, and people living with chronic health conditions.





We also need to protect tenants who are at risk of displacement. I strongly support rent control, preventing the demolition of rent-controlled housing, and ensuring tenants have access to legal support so they can stay in their homes. Housing stability is the foundation for everything else, from health to employment to community connection.

Public safety is another urgent issue for our district. Everyone deserves to feel safe walking home at night, taking transit, or simply existing in public space, including queer and trans residents who too often experience harassment or violence. That means expanding mental health crisis response, investing in community-based violence prevention, and making sure first responders have the resources they need to respond quickly and effectively. It also means making our streets safer through better lighting, safer intersections, and infrastructure that protects cyclists and pedestrians.

2026 Race for District 8 Supervisor

Published on April 9, 2026