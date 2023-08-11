Divas & Drinks & Drag @ The Academy SF on July 28, 2023

To celebrate the return of the popular event series Sunday’s a Drag (at Club Fugazi throughout August 2023 and hosted by Donna Sachet), Divas & Drinks @ The Academy added “Drag” to its title for the night of July 28.

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

Noted Cher impersonator Christina Ashton began the musical portion of the program with a tribute to her doppelganger. Sachet also performed a tribute to Tony Bennett, whose passing was announced earlier in the week. During “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” with accompaniment by Dr. Dee Spencer on keyboard, fireworks unexpectedly went off at another venue. Sachet and Spencer incorporated the moment into their memorable performance.

Cam Cosindad and Paul Perretta of Hot Cookie then took the stage to reveal the first ever such cookie to be named after a living legend, Sachet! The cookie, available throughout August, features “decadent chocolate fudge dough packed with dried cherries and cream cheese chips and topped with a dash of glitz!” The colorful cookies were then passed around to guests.

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

DJ Page Hodel—the first woman mixer on major market radio—was presented by Olivia Travel and kept the music going throughout the evening. She also helped lead “Name That Tune” with Sachet, where Team Dykes on BikesÒ proved victorious, keeping their long winning streak going.



Surprise guest Dan Ashley, ABC7 News Anchor, accompanied by Dr. Spencer, led a birthday singalong for Jen Viegas, the Co-Publisher/Editor of the San Francisco Bay Times and Co-Producer of the Divas & Drinks series. Viegas received a cake from Noe Valley Bakery, flowers by Urban Flowers, wines curated by Kristen Green and Check, Please! Bay Area’s Leslie Sbrocco (Sbrocco is a wine expert and Bay Times columnist) and a gift bag full of cards and selected items from team members, friends, and guests.

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

It was also the Birthday Week for Pink Triangle project Founder Patrick Carney, who attended the event with his husband, Dr. Hossein Carney. Dr. Carney, in turn, celebrated a birthday last month. Happy Birthday to all with birthdays this summer!



Another Bay Times columnist, El Cerrito Councilmember Carolyn Wysinger, was also on hand with birthday wishes and to celebrate the return of Sunday’s a Drag.

PHOTO BY RINK

The San Francisco Bay Times thanks the event’s sponsors The Academy SF, Bacardí, Olivia Travel, Extreme Pizza, and the San Francisco Federal Credit Union.

Don’t miss the next Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, celebrating Transgender History Month and featuring musical guests The Klipptones, on August 25!

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

For More Information

The Academy SF – Club Events Calendar:

https://www.academy-sf.com/calendar

Hot Cookie: https://hotcookie.com/

Sunday’s a Drag: https://www.clubfugazisf.com/sundaysadrag

Video of Donna Sachet paying tribute to Tony Bennett with Dr. Dee Spencer: https://tinyurl.com/yp2vz4x4

Divas & Drinks

Published on August 10, 2023