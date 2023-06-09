Divas & Drinks @ The Academy May 25, 2023: Dr. Marcy Adelman and the Stonewall Generation

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Divas & Drinks @ The Academy emcee Donna Sachet welcomed to The Academy SF in the Castro contributors and supporters of the “Aging in Community” special editions published by the San Francisco Bay Times in the May 4 and May 18 issues.



Through a series of presentations that included both personal anecdotes as well as heartfelt words of appreciation, the leadership and years of service of Openhouse Founder and longtime LGBTQ+ senior advocate Dr. Marcy Adelman, who curated the sections, was celebrated.

Speakers included Kelly Dearman, Executive Director of the San Francisco Department of Disability & Aging Services; Jessica Rothhaar, Senior Public Policy Manager of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada; Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride Executive Director; Elisa Yeung representing State Senator Scott Wiener; and Former State Senator Mark Leno, who presented to Dr. Adelman a certificate of appreciation from Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.



Assisted by DJ Rockaway presented by Olivia Travel, Donna Sachet sang the Nancy LaMott song “We Can Be Kind,” which was followed by a surprise appearance by members of the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, led by Artistic Director, Mike Wong. After marching in, the Band performed “California, Here I Come.” Wong then addressed attendees and sang a rousing version of “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” followed by leading the Band for “San Francisco.”



Special thanks go to event sponsors The Academy SF, Olivia Travel, Extreme Pizza, Bacardí, the San Francisco Federal Credit Union, La Méditerranée Noe, and volunteer coordinator Juan R. Davila.

For their contributions to the celebration of Dr. Adelman, we also thank the San Francisco Giants, NAPA Cellars Wines, SF Pride, Noe Valley Bakery, and Rainbow Democratic Club Chair Brendalynn Goodall.



Advertisers and supporters of the “Aging in Community” special sections included Alegre Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Family Caregiver Alliance, Frank Residences, On Lok, Openhouse, Project Open Hand, Rhoda Goldman Plaza, and SF Towers.



Congratulations to Team Dykes on BikesÒ on winning the Name That Tune contest, defeating the repeat champions from Team San Francisco Gay Softball League. Team Dykes on Bikes will be back to try to defend their title in a match-up with challengers Team SF Pride at the next Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, which will be on Thursday, June 22. This will be the series’ third annual Pride Party with program details to be announced soon. https://www.academy-sf.com/

Published on June 8, 2023



