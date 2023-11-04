Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF Third Annual Halloween Party

The Shake It! Booty Band lived up to their name on Friday, October 27, making their first appearance at The Academy SF with a high energy funky disco performance. Bandmates Peggy Dove, Andrea Prichett, B.C. Cliver, Deborah Hungerford, Catlin Small, Kasey Knudsen, Marina Garza, and Katrine Spang-Hanssen rocked the house and did so in costume.



See and hear the band performing “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)”: https://tinyurl.com/5dh9c68w



Emcee Donna Sachet—dressed magnificently as the “Spirit of Winter”—and the always amazing DJ Rockaway, presented by Olivia Travel, led a lively costume party with judges Melissa Cherry of Dykes on Bikesâ, event producer and singer Janet Rachel, and Jon Koriel representing presenting sponsor Comcast/Xfinity.



Winners included Tinka Bush and friends as “The Third Wheel,” First Place for Most Original; Stacy Poulos as “The Marshal,” Sexiest Contestant: and Stephanie Lacambra as “Maleficent,” Scariest of All.



Prizes were provided by The Legend of Georgia McBride, playing at the Lesher Center for the Arts, November 4–26; and Ross Matthews, presented by Live Nation at the Palace of Fine Arts, November 17; and Divas & Drinks sponsor Bacardí.



Thanks to all of our ongoing Divas & Drinks supporters, friends, and valued partners The Academy SF, Bacardí, Extreme Pizza, Olivia Travel, and the San Francisco Federal Credit Union.

Please join us for the annual San Francisco Bay Times Holiday Party with the Golden Gate Business Association on December 12. For more information and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yc2yc7rv





PHOTO BY DEBRA REEBOK



PHOTO BY DEBRA REEBOK

PHOTO BY DEBRA REEBOK

PHOTO BY DEBRA REEBOK

PHOTO BY TRUTH IRWIN

PHOTO BY DEBRA REEBOK

PHOTO BY DEBRA REEBOK

PHOTO BY BETTY L SULLIVAN

PHOTO

Divas & Drinks

Published on November 2, 2023