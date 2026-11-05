DJ Möscöné and the Feeling of Pride

By DJ Lamont—

The discovery of the iPod gave an expressive voice and purpose to Britney Allen, also known as DJ Möscöné. In 2004, she started creating playlists for friends during her high school years when the Hyphy Movement was spreading throughout recording studios, homes, cars, and boomboxes in African American neighborhoods of the Bay Area. Hyphy is a music genre, influenced by the Hip Hop Generation, which ignited high-energy dancing, frenetic personal expression, and community pride.

DJ Möscöné

Möscöné shares, “Friends said to me, you’ve got a good ear for music. You should be a DJ.”

At 13 years of age and a native of San Francisco Bayview Hunters Point, DJ Möscöné evolved from programming her music device in high school to her first professional weekly 5-year residency with the lesbian dance party Trina & Them Gurlz at the Bench and Bar in downtown Oakland. DJ Möscöné went on to play over 150 cities nationwide and internationally, and to a 10-year run with the Hip Hop Hooray Community Dance Stage with San Francisco Pride.

Her passion and love for music, basketball, community, and family encouraged her to form a nonprofit organization called The Ripple Project. DJ Möscöné, with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice, and her associates are empowering youth with financial literacy, healthy lifestyle choices, and leadership skills. Music and sports are among their primary catalysts for creating opportunity.

DJ Möscöné at the Oakland Pride Main Stage

“DJing gives me the feeling of pride, keeps me focused, and, without DJing, I can feel a little lost,” says DJ Möscöné. “Being a DJ keeps me balanced.”

Follow DJ Möscöné at https://www.instagram.com/moscne/

Fingersnaps Media Arts is a DJ Studio in the heart and soul of the Mission District, San Francisco. DJ Lamont has been spinning music for over 47 years and has been teaching the art of the DJ Mix for over two decades. Contact him via email at lamont@fingersnaps.net and check out his website at: https://www.fingersnaps.net/

Life of the Music

Published on November 5, 2026