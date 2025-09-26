Do Not Be Quiet in This Moment

By Joanie Juster –

Raise your hand if you’ve ever commemorated Constitution Day. I will confess that I didn’t even know it existed until recently (thanks for the tip, Cleve Jones). National Constitution Day, or Citizenship Day, is a U.S. federal observance that commemorates the signing of our Constitution on September 17, 1787. It celebrates the founding document of our country’s system of government, and highlights, through educational programs and events, the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.

You are forgiven if you weren’t aware of this holiday, as you might be hard-pressed to have ever seen it commemorated publicly. But this year it seems particularly important to celebrate this document that shaped our country, as it has been under relentless attack every day since the current administration took office in January.

It is well worth taking the time to read this brief, visionary document. What particularly struck me was that the founders recognized its limitations, and that it would occasionally need to be adapted as our country grew and changed; hence, the Amendments.

But even though it has withstood the vicissitudes of history for 238 years, it still requires dedication and diligence to protect it. Remember, it opens with three powerful words that define us all: “We, the People.” Read it, and be inspired to stand up and protect it. https://tinyurl.com/NAConst

Freedom of Speech Under Attack

The First Amendment to the Constitution reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Freedom of speech is one of our most precious rights; it is central to our identity as Americans. And repressing freedom of speech is one of the key weapons of authoritarian regimes. The administration is ramping up its attacks on comedians, media organizations, educators, protesters, journalists, and anyone they see as being critical of the president or his team. From tanks and soldiers in the streets of our cities, to citizens being persecuted or fired for speaking out at work or on their social media, they are doing their best to silence opposition in any form through fear and intimidation.

But they can only silence us if we agree to be silenced. They want us to capitulate, and to limit our speech and actions out of fear of the consequences. Due to the shocking events and resulting high emotions of the past couple of weeks, the authoritarians may have finally pushed too far, miscalculating how much Americans love freedom of speech. That’s our cue to speak out—loudly, boldly, and repeatedly—to prove that we’re willing to fight for it. We need to amplify the voices of those who speak truth to power, those who are fighting censorship, and, yes, the comedians whose work includes pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.

The president and his team have vowed to go after individuals, organizations, and media that dare to disagree with them—which is exactly why we must continue to disagree. Let’s use the power of our voices while we still can, or risk losing that power forever.

Thank You, Valkyries!

I had the pleasure of attending two games at Ballhalla (aka Chase Center) during the final week of the Golden State Valkyries season, and will never forget the excitement and off-the-charts energy to be found there. During their inaugural season—including making it to the postseason—the Valkyries smashed records and made history in every possible way. Congratulations to the team, to head coach Natalie Nakase (who was named Coach of the Year), and to the entire Valkyries organization for everything they have achieved. We can’t wait to rock Ballhalla with them again next season!

Serge Gay, Jr.’s UnConventional Opens 10/3

Serge Gay, Jr., has become one of the most prolific and exciting artists in San Francisco. His creativity is on view in over 20 public murals he has painted throughout the city, and as an artist and social justice activist, he has also lent his talent to supporting many important causes and local organizations.

His new solo art show, UnConventional, opens for one night only on October 3 at San Francisco Gallery, at 888 Marin Street. And just to make the event even more unforgettable, beats will be provided by DJs Juanita MORE! and Charles Hawthorne.

This is one you won’t want to miss. For more about Gay’s work, and the show: https://tinyurl.com/SergeGay

Giving Credit Where Credit Is Due

The headline of this column is a quote from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who recently posted: “If you’re not paying attention now and doing something about it, then you’re going to have to sit down the rest of your life because democracy is being taken away. Do not be quiet in this moment.”

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

