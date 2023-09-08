Donna Sachet and the Optimism Spiral

(Editor’s Note: Sunday’s a Drag, a 15-year-old drag brunch tradition in San Francisco, recently relaunched at Club Fugazi for a limited run that hopefully will start up again in 2024. Hosted by San Francisco Bay Times columnist and drag legend Donna Sachet, the event series in August concluded with the following words shared by Sachet.)

“That brings us to the end of our show … but not to the end of the history of Drag or of San Francisco, home to the Castro neighborhood, the first Transgender District, the Leather District, the Pink Triangle, Oasis, the first Drag Laureate, the Rainbow Honor Walk, the largest Pride Parade in the country, and rainbow Pride flags across all neighborhoods.

San Francisco continues to embrace Drag as the beautiful self-expression you’ve seen here today. This city represents hope in the face of sometimes overwhelming odds. Doom Loop? I think not. With every colorful mural, every volunteer project, every new business, every successful drag show, I see an Optimism Spiral, inch-by-inch and day-by-day, residents rising above the pessimism of pundits and seeking solutions.

As we draw on the strength of our rich past—José Sarria, Gilbert Baker, Sister Boom Boom, Sylvester, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Grand Dukes and Duchesses, Emperors and Empresses, we sparkle, we shine, and we entertain, and as the late Tony Bennett often sang, we find our heart right back here in San Francisco.”

Published on September 7, 2023