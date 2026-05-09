Donna Sachet Birthday Celebration, Krewe de Kinque Check Presentation Party, and Jason Seneca Fundraiser

Krewe de Kinque founder and former President of San Francisco Pride Gary Virginia produced a three-in-one party called Castro Sunset Tea that included a celebration of drag legend and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet’s birthday, a Krewe de Kinque check presentation party, and a benefit for Jason Seneca (KDK Queen XVIII Christina Ashton) for his heart surgery recovery fund. The event, held at The Café in the Castro on April 26, included 20 performers, music by DJ Jimmy Strano, a raffle, silent auction, drink specials, and more.

$2,200 was raised to help Seneca, with the performers alone raising hundreds of dollars in show tips. Funds raised during previous efforts totaling $7000 were presented, via a giant check, to Openhouse. There to accept were Openhouse co-founder and Bay Times columnist Dr. Marcy Adelman and Openhouse Development Manager Andrew Shaffer.

As Virginia later shared, the Castro Sunset Tea “was a heartfelt, jamming success!”

Photos by Rink





PHOTO COURTESY OF DONNA SACHET









Published on May 7, 2026