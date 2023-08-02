Donna Sachet Pays Tribute to Tony Bennett

Less than a week after the passing of Tony Bennett was announced, Donna Sachet sang a tribute to the noted singer by performing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” The performance took place at the July 28, 2023, Divas & Drinks @ The Academy. Sachet was accompanied by jazz legend Dr. Dee Spencer. When fireworks unexpectedly went off at another nearby venue, Sachet and Spencer included the moment in the song!

Sharp-eyed viewers might also notice “Cher” in the audience. Before Sachet’s performance, drag artist Christina Ashton paid tribute to Ashton’s doppelganger.

The evening also included music by DJ Page Hodel, presented by Olivia Travel, who was the first woman mixer on major market radio. ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley, who will soon be performing at Outside Lands, also came to lead a “Happy Birthday” singalong for San Francisco Bay Times co-publisher Jennifer Viegas. It was also the birthday week of Pink Triangle project leader Patrick Carney, who attended with his husband, Dr. Hossein Carney.

Cam Cosindad and Paul Perretta of Hot Cookie revealed the first ever such cookie to be named after a living legend: Donna Sachet! Ten percent of all sales of the cookie will be donated to the Rainbow Honor Walk.

Hot Cookie poster for “The Donna Sachet”

Sachet is the emcee each month of the Divas & Drinks @ The Academy series. The next event will be on August 25, 2023. Check The Academy SF calendar for updates.

And don’t miss Sachet at Sunday’s a Drag, now at Club Fugazi. Shows are only scheduled for August 2023 so far, but the series could be extended if there is enough interest. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://www.clubfugazisf.com/sundaysadrag