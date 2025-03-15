Donna Sachet, “Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon…”

By Donna Sachet–

Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon will always be remembered as the world’s longest running musical revue, putting Club Fugazi in North Beach on the map. Many years later, a new production has taken the stage at Club Fugazi and is gaining its own reputation as a spectacular show, unique to San Francisco and recently celebrating its 1000th performance there. We were in the audience for that special anniversary, joining Mayor Daniel Lurie, Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Daniel Sauter, SF Chief of Protocol Penny Coulter, and singers Paula West and Joan Baez, among others.

Although we have seen this lively circus-like performance known as Dear San Francisco before, this was our first time to be seated on stage, making for an exhilarating interactive experience with the wonderfully talented and personable cast. We held our breath as acrobatic acts defied gravity and we sighed with familiarity as visual vignettes paid tribute to the city’s rich history. A warm welcome from Producer David Dower and attentive service from a bevy of hospitality staff made it an evening to remember. If you haven’t yet seen this show, get your tickets now!

The SF Gay Men’s Chorus reminded us of the historic impact of The Beatles when the chorus dedicated a special cabaret of soloists and small ensembles to this timeless music. The chorus’ new Chan National Queer Arts Center created the perfect setting for Come Together: A Beatles Cabaret with groupings of small tables and chairs for the audience and a simple club set on stage. From familiar love songs and haunting ballads to less familiar but distinctly British ditties, the performers took us on a musical and historic journey, dynamically arranged and accompanied by Danny Sullivan, joined by percussion, bass, and even cello for two numbers. This was a rare chance to hear a variety of soloists from the chorus, demonstrating a wide range of styles, vocal talents, and deliveries. The Chan National Queer Arts Center is quickly proving its versatility and appeal as a new production venue!

On March 1, Krewe de Kinque, the popular local social club modeled loosely after the Mardi Gras krewes of New Orleans, once again brought their joyful energy and colorful pageantry to San Francisco with Bal Masque XXII: Mardi Glow Under the Sea. Rainy cold weather was not going to keep this crowd from The Cafe on Market Street, decorated throughout with tropical colors, underwater images, and balloon installations.

Krewe de Kinque member Donna Sachet added to the donation bucket held by King XXI Robert Makowka while Founder & King I Gary Virginia rallied the crowd at Bal Masque held at The Cafe on Saturday, March 1.

PHHOTO COURTESY OF KREWE DE KINQUE

King XXI Robert Makowka & Queen XXI Vivianne Vixen Rose presided after a year of fundraising events and Grand Marshal Brian Busta led the traditional Second Line Parade of partygoers. Guests enjoyed a lavish show of thematic performances, bid on silent auction selections, and generally partied like they do in New Orleans. Founder of Krewe de Kinque, Gary Virginia, and DJ Jimmy Strano kept the energy up for the entire night, as the event raised money for Rainbow World Fund’s LA Fire Survivors Migrant Aid Fund. The evening peaked with the crowning of the new King XXII John Brett and Queen XXII Olivia Hart.

Who needs to fly south for the annual Oscars Awards, when we can watch the full telecast live with friends, perhaps winning our own little statuette and then thank our own Academy? Around 100 people did just that at The Academy SF private club on Market Street! Guests lined up on a red carpet for sparkling wine and professional photos before entering the Legends Hall, where a large screen brought all the excitement of the ceremony to life and individual miniature Oscar Awards were presented by emcee Marcus Williams during commercial breaks. His humor all night kept the guests on their toes. Next year, you know where to be!

Finally, without getting too specific politically, we want to encourage our readers to hang in there through the onslaughts of current federal actions. Just as we got through COVID with perseverance and hope, so will we prevail against this more intentioned negativity. Trust in wiser heads and calmer voices and be true to yourself. This too shall pass.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Friday, March 21

CHEER SF’s Spring Fling

Spring Mixer

Benefits Cheer for Life Foundation

Lookout, 3600 16th Street

5–8 pm

Free!

www.cheersf.org

Friday, March 28

Mr. SF Leather Meet & Greet

Mr. S Leather, 385 8th Street

6 pm

Free!

Saturday, March 29

Mr. SF Leather 2025 Contest

Emcees Lenny Broberg

& Donna Sachet

Produced by Ray Tilton

Benefits Lyric

SOMArts, 934 Brannan Street

6 pm

$40 & up

Sunday, March 30

Mr. SF Leather Victory Brunch

The Willows, 1582 Folsom Street

10 am

$45

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on March 13, 2025